Texas Hemp Industry Commends Lawmakers for Rejecting Hemp Ban, Calls for Practical Reforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) today issued the following statement after the second special session of the 89th Texas Legislature adjourned sine die without passing additional hemp legislation:

“We want to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and members of the Texas House for standing with Texans and rejecting the misguided and disingenuous efforts to ban hemp, protecting an important Texas industry that supports 53,000 jobs and generates $10 billion in annual economic activity.

“Texas already has strong hemp regulations under HB 1325, including strict THC limits, full-panel testing, licensing, labeling and accessible certificates of analysis. Despite this solid foundation, we are disappointed that HB 36, sponsored by Representative Charlie Geren, failed to pass, leaving unaddressed reforms that would have strengthened consumer safety and provided clarity for the industry.

“We continue to advocate for sensible additions, such as those contained within HB 36: limiting sales to those 21 and older, child-resistant packaging and establishing setbacks from schools. Unfortunately, opponents in the Senate leadership rejected these measures during both the 88th and 89th legislative sessions while pushing for outright bans, contrary to public opinion and common sense, creating a manufactured crisis driven by special interests, not Texans.

“Governor Abbott has been clear that federally legal hemp-derived products should be regulated responsibly. Failing to strengthen regulations jeopardizes both public safety and the livelihoods of thousands, including farmers, small business owners and veterans. THBC remains committed to working with policymakers to protect consumers, preserve economic opportunity and ensure Texas remains a national leader in hemp.”

