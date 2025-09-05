Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
05 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 04 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 13,343
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):459.274976

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,623,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,307,303 have voting rights and 3,040,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE459.27497613,343

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
33460.0009:59:50LSE  
601460.0009:59:50LSE  
139456.5010:08:41LSE  
16456.5010:08:41LSE  
34456.5010:08:41LSE  
11456.5010:08:41LSE  
16457.0010:52:10LSE  
16457.0010:52:10LSE  
13458.5011:08:17LSE  
16458.5011:08:17LSE  
327458.5011:09:17LSE  
409458.5011:09:17LSE  
248457.5011:09:25LSE  
435458.0011:27:13LSE  
16458.0011:27:13LSE  
16458.0011:27:13LSE  
93458.0011:27:13LSE  
190457.0011:40:10LSE  
238456.5011:52:13LSE  
190457.0012:15:02LSE  
190457.0012:15:02LSE  
190457.0012:15:02LSE  
190457.0012:15:02LSE  
16458.0012:51:45LSE  
21458.0012:51:45LSE  
5458.0012:51:45LSE  
16458.0012:51:45LSE  
166458.0012:51:45LSE  
57457.5012:59:55LSE  
16457.5012:59:55LSE  
25458.5013:18:41LSE  
16458.0013:40:36LSE  
174458.0013:40:36LSE  
230458.0013:40:36LSE  
16459.0014:11:08LSE  
184459.0014:11:08LSE  
364459.0014:11:08LSE  
125458.0014:54:28LSE  
41458.0014:54:28LSE  
9458.0014:54:28LSE  
49458.5015:18:37LSE  
16458.5015:18:37LSE  
124458.5015:18:37LSE  
589458.5015:54:12LSE  
85458.5015:54:12LSE  
148458.5015:54:12LSE  
3458.5015:54:12LSE  
13458.5015:54:12LSE  
3458.5015:54:12LSE  
189459.5015:55:54LSE  
189459.5015:55:59LSE  
189459.5015:58:22LSE  
189459.5015:58:22LSE  
189459.5015:58:22LSE  
77459.5015:58:22LSE  
112459.5015:58:22LSE  
189459.5015:58:22LSE  
189459.5015:58:27LSE  
167459.5015:58:27LSE  
15459.5015:58:27LSE  
1459.5015:58:27LSE  
6459.5015:58:38LSE  
259459.5015:59:18LSE  
189459.5015:59:18LSE  
40459.5015:59:18LSE  
87459.5016:00:00LSE  
62459.5016:01:00LSE  
270459.5016:01:14LSE  
189459.5016:01:14LSE  
189459.5016:01:14LSE  
189459.5016:01:15LSE  
189459.5016:01:15LSE  
189459.5016:01:21LSE  
216460.0016:05:37LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
321461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
179461.0016:21:28LSE  
9461.0016:21:28LSE  
188461.0016:21:28LSE  
104461.0016:22:18LSE  
451461.0016:23:11LSE  
84461.0016:23:11LSE  
81461.0016:24:21LSE  
147461.0016:28:58LSE  
180461.0016:28:58LSE  
188461.0016:28:58LSE  
188461.0016:29:58LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading