Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 619 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
28 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00038.9339.1538.80311 440
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
29 August 2025Euronext Brussels6 80038.7038.9538.45263 160
 MTF CBOE1 20038.6738.9538.5046 404
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
1 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 61938.5338.7538.30255 030
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
2 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 00038.3038.8037.80229 800
 MTF CBOE2 00038.2938.9537.8076 580
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
3 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 00038.3538.7038.05230 100
 MTF CBOE2 00038.3838.7038.0076 760
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 38 61938.5639.1537.801 489 274

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
28 August 202540038.8038.8538.7515 520
29 August 20251 00038.4938.7038.4038 490
1 September 202520038.3038.3038.307 660
2 September 20251 60038.2538.6037.8061 200
3 September 202500.000.000.000
Total3 200   122 870


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
28 August 202560039.0739.2039.0023 442
29 August 202560038.8539.0038.7523 310
1 September 202520038.6038.6038.607 720
2 September 202540038.7538.8038.7015 500
3 September 20251 00038.4038.6038.0538 400
Total2 800   108 372

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 345 shares.

On 3 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 525 336 own shares, or 4.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Attachments

p250905E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading