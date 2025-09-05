Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 619 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 28 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 38.93 39.15 38.80 311 440 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 29 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 800 38.70 38.95 38.45 263 160 MTF CBOE 1 200 38.67 38.95 38.50 46 404 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 1 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 619 38.53 38.75 38.30 255 030 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 2 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.30 38.80 37.80 229 800 MTF CBOE 2 000 38.29 38.95 37.80 76 580 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 3 September 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.35 38.70 38.05 230 100 MTF CBOE 2 000 38.38 38.70 38.00 76 760 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 38 619 38.56 39.15 37.80 1 489 274

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 August 2025 400 38.80 38.85 38.75 15 520 29 August 2025 1 000 38.49 38.70 38.40 38 490 1 September 2025 200 38.30 38.30 38.30 7 660 2 September 2025 1 600 38.25 38.60 37.80 61 200 3 September 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 200 122 870





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 August 2025 600 39.07 39.20 39.00 23 442 29 August 2025 600 38.85 39.00 38.75 23 310 1 September 2025 200 38.60 38.60 38.60 7 720 2 September 2025 400 38.75 38.80 38.70 15 500 3 September 2025 1 000 38.40 38.60 38.05 38 400 Total 2 800 108 372

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 345 shares.

On 3 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 525 336 own shares, or 4.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

