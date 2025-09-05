Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 619 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|28 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|38.93
|39.15
|38.80
|311 440
|MTF CBOE
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|29 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 800
|38.70
|38.95
|38.45
|263 160
|MTF CBOE
|1 200
|38.67
|38.95
|38.50
|46 404
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|1 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 619
|38.53
|38.75
|38.30
|255 030
|MTF CBOE
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|2 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|38.30
|38.80
|37.80
|229 800
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|38.29
|38.95
|37.80
|76 580
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|3 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|38.35
|38.70
|38.05
|230 100
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|38.38
|38.70
|38.00
|76 760
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|38 619
|38.56
|39.15
|37.80
|1 489 274
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 200 shares during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 August 2025
|400
|38.80
|38.85
|38.75
|15 520
|29 August 2025
|1 000
|38.49
|38.70
|38.40
|38 490
|1 September 2025
|200
|38.30
|38.30
|38.30
|7 660
|2 September 2025
|1 600
|38.25
|38.60
|37.80
|61 200
|3 September 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 200
|122 870
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 August 2025
|600
|39.07
|39.20
|39.00
|23 442
|29 August 2025
|600
|38.85
|39.00
|38.75
|23 310
|1 September 2025
|200
|38.60
|38.60
|38.60
|7 720
|2 September 2025
|400
|38.75
|38.80
|38.70
|15 500
|3 September 2025
|1 000
|38.40
|38.60
|38.05
|38 400
|Total
|2 800
|108 372
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 345 shares.
On 3 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 525 336 own shares, or 4.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
