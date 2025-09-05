IS SOHO HOUSE $9.00 PER SHARE BUYOUT FAIR? Kaskela Law LLC is Actively Investigating the Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Promptly Contact the Firm to Protect Their Financial Interests

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is continuing to investigate the proposed buyout of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) (“Soho House”) shareholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to the company’s investors.

On August 18, 2025, Soho House announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment group led by MCR and Soho House’s Executive Chairman at just $9.00 per share in cash.

Our Firm’s investigation so far has discovered that the buyout appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. Notably, Soho House’s executive Chairman Ron Burkle will be rolling over his equity stake into the post-transaction private company, while minority stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position at just $9.00 per share and will not be permitted to share in any future upside of the company.

