IS DAYFORCE $70.00 PER SHARE BUYOUT FAIR? Kaskela Law LLC is Actively Investigating the Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Promptly Contact the Firm to Protect Their Financial Interests

The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is continuing to investigate the proposed buyout of Dayforce Inc. (NYSE: DAY) Shareholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to the company’s investors.

On August 21, 2025, Dayforce announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $70.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of this transaction, investors will be cashed out of their investment position and will not be permitted to share in any future upside of the company.

The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, numerous stock analysts were maintaining price targets for Dayforce’s shares in excess of $80.00 per share.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation.

