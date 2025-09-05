Wrap Technologies and STORM Training Group Partner to Deliver Post-BolaWrap® Arrest & Control Training via WrapTactics™

MIAMI, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (the “Company” or “Wrap”), a leader in pre-escalation and public safety solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with STORM Training Group, a Minnesota-based provider of evidence-based defensive tactics and use-of-force training for law enforcement and security agencies.





This collaboration is intended to enable agencies to pair BolaWrap® deployment with proven follow-up techniques that reduce officer risk during hand-to-hand encounters. STORM’s on-point instruction, drawn from decades of experience in defensive tactics and arrest procedures, will be made accessible through WrapTactics™, Wrap’s subscription-based digital learning platform.

Why this matters:

WrapTactics™ now includes a growing, exclusive, dedicated library of defensive tactics modules uniquely designed to complement BolaWrap® use. These modules are intended to address the critical moments when officers must transition to lawful control techniques.

the critical moments when officers must transition to lawful control techniques. These modules fuse STORM’s nationally recognized arrest and control system , already trusted by agencies, with Wrap’s burst learning and pre-escalation scenario-based delivery , to promote retention and help build the reflexive proficiency officers need in the field.

, already trusted by agencies, with Wrap’s , to promote retention and help build the reflexive proficiency officers need in the field. Law enforcement customers can access on-demand instructor-led classes and rich training content at their convenience, which is vital given officers’ limited time and demanding schedules.





Established Credibility

Founded in 2015, STORM Training Group has delivered training to officers across more than 250 agencies in the Midwest. Its award-winning curriculum was examined in the most extensive known data study linking police training to force outcomes, later peer-reviewed and published. The study analyzed over 2,800 force incidents (2014–2020) and demonstrated measurable results, including:

37% reduction in overall use of force

in overall use of force 86% reduction in officer strikes

in officer strikes 51% reduction in chemical irritant use

in chemical irritant use 39% reduction in Taser deployments

in Taser deployments 55% reduction in subject injuries

in subject injuries 25% reduction in officer injuries

Most strikingly, the city involved in the study saw civil liability payouts drop from $2M in 2017 to just $5,000 in 2020.1









Leadership Commentary

“We believe partnering with STORM Training Group lets us bring timely, effective arrest and control techniques into the digital training ecosystem,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “Officers still need to go hands-on after BolaWrap® deployment, and STORM’s proven tactics now become easy to learn and revisit via WrapTactics™, which we believe will help with recall in the field.”

"A partnership with Wrap Technologies means our innovative arrest and control system will now be available to agencies and officers worldwide," said Chad Malmberg, President & CEO of STORM Training Group, “aligning our mission and shared goal of safer outcomes for officers and the communities they serve.

Benefits of the Partnership

Integrated Content – STORM’s defensive tactics library will be available inside WrapTactics™, as an upgradeable option anytime, anywhere.

STORM’s defensive tactics library will be available inside WrapTactics™, as an upgradeable option anytime, anywhere. Bundled Advantage – Available as a standalone in WrapTactics™ and included at no additional cost in WrapReady™ and WrapPlus™ subscription bundles, designed to support scalable adoption and potential integration.

Available as a standalone in WrapTactics™ and included at no additional cost in WrapReady™ and WrapPlus™ subscription bundles, designed to support scalable adoption and potential integration. Post-Deployment Readiness – Is designed to provide easy-to-remember, lawful arrest and control techniques designed for officers transitioning after BolaWrap® deployment, often in the pre-escalation period.

Is designed to provide easy-to-remember, lawful arrest and control techniques designed for officers transitioning after BolaWrap® deployment, often in the pre-escalation period. Retention Through Digital Access – Continuous availability is intended to allow officers to revisit lessons, combating skill decay and reinforcing reflexive performance.

Continuous availability is intended to allow officers to revisit lessons, combating skill decay and reinforcing reflexive performance. Instructor-Led Expertise – Rich digital content backed by STORM’s elite trainers , each with decades of law enforcement and defensive tactics experience, with optional in-person instruction from STORM Training Group’s highly regarded personnel.

Rich digital content backed by , each with decades of law enforcement and defensive tactics experience, with from STORM Training Group’s highly regarded personnel. Time-Efficient Training – On-demand classes fit into officers’ demanding schedules, delivering additional reinforcement without requiring extended in-person sessions.





Unified Training Ecosystem

WrapTactics™ remains available as a standalone learning management system, and the STORM-powered modules are included in WrapReady™ and WrapPlus™ offerings, ensuring agencies subscribing to these bundles receive both the hardware and reinforcement training in a unified ecosystem.

By uniting STORM’s tactical expertise with Wrap’s pre-escalation focus, we believe this partnership is consistent with Wrap’s mission to reduce harm, improve outcomes, and deliver scalable, technology-enabled training that addresses real-world policing challenges.

About STORM Training Group

Founded in 2015, STORM Training Group provides law enforcement and security agencies with evidence-based defensive tactics and use-of-force training. Trusted by more than 250 agencies across the Midwest, STORM’s nationally recognized arrest and control system has been peer-reviewed and linked to significant reductions in use-of-force incidents, officer and subject injuries, and civil liability costs. With a mission to enhance officer safety and improve community outcomes, STORM combines decades of field-tested law enforcement and military experience with modern, data-driven instruction. STORM Training Group is owned by Chad Malmberg and Tom Menton.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision seamlessly captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts seamless cloud integration and strictly adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure unparalleled data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

1 https://lims.minneapolismn.gov/Download/RCAV2/34213/SPPD-Use-of-Force-Analysis-2014-2020.pdf

