Over 200 Veterans to attend adaptive golf clinic in Iowa

RIVERSIDE, Iowa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 200 Veterans from around the country will take part in the 2025 National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic, Sept. 7–12, in and around Iowa City, Iowa. The event focuses on providing rehabilitative activities including golf for disabled Veterans as part of their therapy and care plans.

Participants are Veterans with blindness or limited vision, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, limb loss and other life-changing injuries.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs co-present the six-day clinic with support from businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual donors.

“At the Department of Veterans Affairs, we understand the tremendous healing potential of adaptive sports,” said Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins. “The physical, mental and emotional benefits sports provide can be lifechanging for those recovering from injuries or living with disabilities. That’s why events like this are so important.”

“This golf clinic is a life-changing events for Veterans,” said Dave Riley, the clinic chairman. “I lost my limbs nearly 30 years ago, and because of adaptive sports clinics like this one, I regained a sense of freedom and purpose I thought I had lost. Not only that, the coaches and therapists helped me develop skills I could translate to my day-to-day life. It’s a joy to see other ill and injured Veterans experience similar breakthroughs.”

“We are proud to co-present this golf clinic with our partners at the VA,” said DAV National Commander Coleman Nee. “Participants and their caregivers get to come here and connect with a supportive community, gain new skills tailored to their individual situation, learn and experience effective therapies and return home one step further in their recovery journey.”

More than 300 volunteers are expected to donate their time and efforts to the event, which is hosted by the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

For more information, visit VeteransGolfClinic.org .

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.