electroCore Announces Departure of Peter Cuneo from the Board of Directors and Elects Thomas J. Errico, MD as Chairman of the Board

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today the departure of Peter Cuneo from the Board of Directors and that Thomas J. Errico, MD, has been elected to succeed Mr. Cuneo as Chairman of the Board, effective September 2, 2025. Mr. Cuneo will continue as a strategic advisor to the Company.

“I want to offer my gratitude, and my congratulations to Peter Cuneo on his retirement from the electroCore Board of Directors,” commented Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, Inc. “Peter has provided exceptional counsel to management and advocated strongly for all shareholders as a Board member since 2020 and as Chairman since 2021. His leadership and guidance during his tenure as Chairman was key in the turn-around of electroCore, and we wish him success as he continues to share his insights on leadership through his podcast, Superhero Leadership.”

“Dr. Errico co-founded electroCore and has been a consistent advocate for shareholders,” added Mr. Goldberger. “Dr. Errico’s counsel as the Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee has proven invaluable to both management and the board and I look forward to his leadership and continued stewardship as Chairman.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

