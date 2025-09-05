No Summer Break for the Montreal Real Estate Market as Sales and Prices Continue Their Strong Upward Trend in August

Residential sales rose by 12 per cent in the Montreal CMA, with 3,330 properties sold in August 2025. This marks the 20 th consecutive monthly increase and the most active August since 2021.

Sales were up in all of the CMA’s major sectors compared to last year.

The plex market was particularly active, with 365 sales, up 23 per cent from the previous year.

The supply of properties increased by only 4 per cent compared to August 2024, with 17,515 properties listed for sale in the Montreal CMA. Market conditions remain very favourable to sellers.

As in recent months, the increase in supply is attributable to condominiums, which rose by 12 per cent.

Across the CMA, the median price for a single-family home rose by 7 per cent, with half of all houses selling for more than $633,250. The Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Soulanges sectors each posted increases of 10 per cent. The median price of single-family homes on the North Shore rose by 8 per cent, and in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu by 7 per cent.

Median prices grew significantly over the first eight months of the year. Increases of 9 per cent were observed for single-family homes, 8 per cent for plexes and 6 per cent for condominiums.



In August, 3,330 residential sales were recorded in the Montreal CMA, a 12 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2024.

“Montreal’s exceptionally dynamic residential real estate market continues to be driven by a number of factors that have consistently stimulated demand since the end of last year. These include lower interest rates and the possibility of extending the amortization period to 30 years under certain conditions. However, let’s be clear: first-time homebuyers are not necessarily benefiting from this, as price increases have ranged between 6 per cent and 9 per cent since the beginning of the year, with single-family homes leading the way,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“Repeat buyers who can leverage their real estate assets are at the forefront. Consequently, Montreal’s central neighbourhoods, which are the most expensive, continue to post the strongest growth in sales, as do other affluent neighbourhoods in more peripheral areas,” adds Mr. Brant. “This dynamic is, for now, defying the uncertainties weighing on the economic outlook for the country and province. The decline in economic activity in the second quarter of 2025 has already been confirmed nationally by Statistics Canada. Quebec's real GDP has also been on a downward trend since April, according to data from the Institut de la statistique du Québec. A study on the subject will soon be published by our analysis department.”





