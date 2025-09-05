The Quebec City Resale Market Remains Strong in August

Sales in the Quebec City CMA rose by 4 per cent in August, with 643 transactions. The Northern Periphery recorded the largest sales increase (19 per cent). As a result, the Quebec City market posted its second-highest number of sales for a month of August since the peak reached during the pandemic.

Plexes posted an impressive 61 per cent jump in sales, with 82 small income properties sold. Sales of single-family homes grew by 6 per cent, while condominium sales declined by 14 per cent, the first significant drop observed in this category since May 2023.

The shortage of properties for sale has further intensified in the Quebec City area, where, for the 19 th consecutive month, the number of residential properties for sale decreased. At the end of August 2025, there were 1,743 properties on the market, down 23 per cent compared to August 2024.

Market conditions hit a historical threshold in favour of sellers, resulting in severe market overheating, a strong overbidding dynamic, and a 25-day reduction in the time needed to sell a property.

As a result, the median price of a single-family home rose 18 per cent to $461,500. This marked the 9 th consecutive month in which median price growth exceeded 15 per cent.

The median prices of condominiums and plexes both rose by 13 per cent, with half of all transactions closing at prices above $317,000 and $521,944, respectively.

“The real estate market in the Quebec City metropolitan area recorded its 21st consecutive monthly increase. The only factor holding back this activity is the acute shortage of properties on the market. All property categories are affected, including plexes, which are enjoying strong demand from small investors and buyers faced with the rapid acceleration of condominium price growth,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“The Quebec City market is leaving less room for first-time buyers, as half of all condominiums are selling for over $317,000, while the purchase of a single-family home is becoming increasingly complex in an overheated market. Furthermore, with Bill 16 officially taking effect in August, condominium buyers and sellers are now subject to specific due diligence checks and obligations. Ultimately, these market and regulatory developments further underscore the importance of working with a real estate broker to seize the best opportunities with peace of mind.”





