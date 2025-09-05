Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size to Exceed USD 1,380.80 Billion by 2034 Driven by Digitalization and Fintech Adoption

Ottawa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market size was valued at USD 139.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 1,380.80 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 25.7% from 2025 to 2034. The peer-to-peer lending market is driven by rising demand for alternative financing, digitalization, higher investor returns, and reduced dependence on traditional banks.

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Overview

What is Peer-to-Peer Lending?

Peer-to-peer lending (P2P lending) is a digital financial service model that bypasses the middlemen in the form of traditional banks by connecting borrowers and investors directly through online services. It offers borrowers access to funds in time and at low interest rates and makes investments attractive to investors compared to other traditional savings or investment options.

The growth of the P2P lending market is impacted by expanding internet penetration, increasing need to tap other sources of funding, cheap lending applications, and the transition of the global financial service industry to digital services. P2P lending is a disruptive and viable funding model because financial inclusion will be a global issue and change the lending landscape worldwide.

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Highlights

The U.S. dominated the North American market by holding more than 63% of the market share in 2024.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 37% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 25.52% from 2025 to 2034.

By business model, the marketplace lending segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By type of loan, the consumer lending segment captured the highest market share in 2024.

By type of loan, the business lending segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By Business model, the traditional lending segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By business model, again, the marketplace lending segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.



Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size Analysis from 2025 to 2034

The peer to peer (P2P) lending market size will grow from USD 176.5 billion in 2025 to USD 1,380.80 billion by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 25.73% from 2025 to 2034.



Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Market Size by Type 2022 and 2024 (USD Billion)

Type 2022 2023 2024 Consumer Lending 55.2 69.5 87.6 Business Lending 32.8 41.3 52.2



Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Market Size by End User 2022 and 2024 (USD Billion)

End User 2022 2023 2024 Consumer Credit Loans 31.0 39.0 49.2 Small Business Loans 23.5 29.6 37.4 Student Loans 19.1 24.0 30.1 Real Estate Loans 14.4 18.2 29.4



Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Market Size by Business Model 2022 and 2024 (USD Billion)

Business Model 2022 2023 2024 Marketplace Lending 38.7 48.8 61.5 Traditional Lending 49.3 62.1 78.3



Top Trends in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

AI & Machine Learning in Credit Scoring: Platforms are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to assess borrower risk profiles more accurately and in real time. Blockchain for Transparent Transactions: Blockchain technology is being integrated to enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and automate smart contracts. Rise of Niche Platforms: Specialized P2P platforms targeting specific borrower segments (e.g., students, SMEs, green projects) are gaining traction. Integration with Fintech Ecosystems: P2P lending is increasingly being bundled with digital wallets, neobanks, and robo-advisors for seamless financial services. Institutional Participation: Hedge funds, banks, and institutional investors are participating in P2P lending markets, increasing liquidity and platform credibility. Cross-Border Lending Opportunities: Globalization of P2P lending platforms is enabling cross-border investments and lending, especially in emerging markets. Regulatory Tightening: Governments are introducing stricter compliance standards to protect investors and borrowers, influencing platform operations.



Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Opportunity

Growing Emergence of Social Impact Investing:

The peer-to-peer lending market is well-positioned to exploit the growing sphere of social impact investing, where funds are invested in projects that will generate measurable positive social impacts, on top of financial gains.

P2P sites can recover money by pairing borrowers with lenders who are socially conscious about investing in projects such as small businesses in underserved/marginalized regions, renewable energy initiatives, educational programs, or microloans to small business owners in developing countries. As the sustainability and ethical investing trend gains popularity across the globe, P2P lending websites that offer impact-oriented opportunities can attract a new category of investors and may stand out in the market.

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Major Challenges

Concerns Associated to Credit Risks:

The peer-to-peer lending market faces such a barrier that credit risk would be concentrated when a platform is excessively exposed to a number of borrowers, sectors, or geographic locations. This type of concentration can make them very susceptible to external shocks such as economic crunches, changes in policies within the region or industry-specific problems. Without adequate safeguards, credit risk concentration is likely to reduce platform resilience, constrain the involvement of investors, and reduce long-term expansion.

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Key Regional Insights

How Big is the U.S. Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market?

The U.S. peer to peer (P2P) lending market size is valued at USD 41.60 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 319.3 billion by 2034. The industry is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 25.44% from 2025 to 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



How North America Dominated the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market?

North America dominated the peer-to-peer lending market in 2024, due to the presence of established fintech companies, high digital adoption, and strong investor fuel market expansion. Moreover, widespread awareness of alternative lending solutions and the region’s emphasis on financial inclusion strengthen P2P lending adoption. All this has seen North America become a market leader, which is able to provide a safe and efficient environment that promotes further innovation and a high level of participation by institutional and individual investors.

Asia-Pacific Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the high pace of digitalization, robust SME development, and government-supported financial inclusion efforts. China is the region’s leader in terms of a massive P2P lending environment, and India demonstrates high potential as people start using cashless payment options and digital lending platforms more.

The increasing population of small and medium-sized businesses in need of alternative financing services has produced a boom in the demand for P2P sites. The government action in the developing economies, including positive policies towards fintech and digital lending, has stimulated growth.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Analysis

Why did the Consumer Lending Segment Dominate the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market?

The consumer lending segment dominated the peer-to-peer lending market in 2024, due to the increasing demand to borrow small and easy personal loans. P2P sites are being used to consolidate borrower debt, purchase improvements to their homes, pay medical bills, and fund their education. These sites are attractive to the younger generation and people with non-standard credit histories because their application procedures are less complicated, less documentation is required, disbursements are faster, and their interest rates are competitive with traditional banks.

The convenience and accessibility of the P2P lending model have rendered consumer loans the most prevalent category because it enables borrowers to overcome the barrier of the traditional lending framework and allows investors to generate returns consistently.

The business lending segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seek to adopt P2P platforms more to access funding. With fintech platforms creating better risk assessment models and designing business-friendly loan products, SME entry is going to skyrocket. As governments in emerging economies facilitate entrepreneurship and the use of digital finance, lending in the P2P platforms will grow as one of the main triggers of innovation and economic growth in the lending sector.

End User Analysis

Which Application Segment Held the Largest Share of the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market?

The consumer credit loans segment held the largest share in the peer-to-peer lending market in 2024, due to the scheduled payments, which offer more predictable returns to the investors due to low rates of default. Its predictability and wide borrower base, which consists of both individuals trying to borrow to cover lifestyle costs and those trying to supercharge existing debt.

Moreover, consumer credit loans tend to have smaller loan values and less time to terms, minimizing the risk of any financial derailment. Consumer credit loans remain the most validated and most commonly used application in the global P2P lending market due to the ease with which thematic approval processes can be performed through digital platforms.

The student loans segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the escalating cost of education and high-level education demands across the world. Students in developing regions are seeking other sources of financing since they cannot access traditional bank loans. A more flexible, accessible, and faster solution can be provided with P2P systems, where the documentation requirements are less and the conditions are more favourable.

The longer payback periods make student loans attractive to lenders because the loans tend to ensure a steady stream of income. Moreover, around the world, the loans to students are partially backed or subsidized by the government, thus reducing the risk of default and enhancing investor confidence.

Business Model Analysis

Why did the Traditional Lend Segment hold the Largest Share of the Peer Lending Market?

The traditional lending segment held the largest share in the peer-to-peer lending market in 2024, because it is the simplest and most trusted model. Under this arrangement, platforms are merely intermediaries who bring borrowers and lenders together without becoming the holders of loans or lending themselves. This noted decrease in the usage of financial intermediaries is appealing to investors and borrowers who do not want to be tied to the traditional banking networks. Also, this model is easy and therefore users can scale, meet regulatory requirements, and keep costs effective.

The marketplace lending segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Technological development and the involvement of institutional investors are expected to drive the marketplace lending segment. Another method of enhancing credit scoring, fraud detection, and tracking repayment to reduce risks and optimize efficiency is artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. With the increasing demand for global digital lending solutions, there will be a great increase in marketplace lending, and marketplace lending will become a technologically developed and investor-friendly model in the changing P2P lending environment.

Top Companies in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

The Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market is dominated by key industry leaders whose strong market share and strategic initiatives shape the future direction of the industry.

Avant LLC

Zopa Bank Limited

Funding Circle

Social Finance Inc.

Kabbage Inc.

RateSetter

Lending Club Corporation

Prosper Funding LLC

LendingTree LLC

OnDeck

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, LenDenClub began providing a daily earning loan product, which will include lenders earning daily interest as well as the lender repaying their principal. Nine-month loan tenures will allow the initiative to increase investor flexibility and introduce a unique income model, as well as add more innovative solutions through which LenDenClub can operate within the competitive market, making up P2P lending.

In December 2024, Defender Global launched its new P2P lending platform and raised $235,000 to use in real-world projects. As an asset-based and easily accessible investments enthusiast, the site tries to take advantage of the increasing demand of the world to enable the investor, and become a disruptive threat in the peer-to-peer market of lending market.

In October 2024, IndiaP2P introduced its Monthly Income Plan-Plus, in accordance with the new settlement rules of the RBI. The scheme would allow the lenders to receive returns of up to 18 per cent annually, with monthly payments that will provide them with a steady stream of income and allow them to build investor confidence and compliance.



Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

By End User

Consumer Credit Loans

Small Business Loans

Student Loans

Real Estate Loans

By Business Model

Marketplace Lending

Traditional Lend

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading.

