XPPen Debuts the Artist Ultra 16, Introducing a New Series with Industry-Leading Touch Screen Technology at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, the world’s leading digital art innovation brand, opened its presence at IFA 2025 in Berlin (Booth H5.2-197) with the world premiere of its upcoming flagship innovation Artist Ultra 16. This new-generation drawing display features an innovative X-Touch solution and a stunning 4K OLED screen, delivering industry-leading color accuracy and ultra-responsive touch control for seamless creative workflow.The brand-new Ultra series is designed to combine ultimate performance with portable freedom, with the Artist Ultra 16 as its first model set to officially launch at the end of September, empowering advanced creators across multi-scenario applications. Alongside the flagship debut, XPPen also showcased a diverse product lineup, including the Magic Note Pad, the professional-grade Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series, and other cutting-edge creative tools, underscoring the brand’s commitment to empowering creators across disciplines.









Global Debut: Artist Ultra 16 Pioneering a New Era of Intelligent Touch Control

At the heart of the showcase was the Artist Ultra 16, the world’s first drawing display to integrate the X-Touch solution, a 4K OLED screen, and 16K pressure levels. It redefines professional creative tools by merging exceptional visual performance with fluid, precise touch interaction. This breakthrough effectively resolves enduring industry challenges of imprecise and accidental touch, setting a new benchmark for professional, multi-scenario creative workflows.

On the technical frontier, the Artist Ultra 16 showcases the groundbreaking X-Touch solution, delivering ultra-smooth and responsive interaction through dynamic ten-finger multi-touch functionality on both macOS and Windows. This innovative technology not only enables customizable gestures for personalized workflows but also features a floating menu and customizable touch area to prevent mis-touches, ensuring creators can focus fully on their work. The seamless experience is further enhanced by the device's 4K OLED display, offering ultra-high-definition resolution with an industry-leading 1ms response time and Calman-verified color accuracy. Equipped with dual X3 Pro Chip styli featuring 16K pressure levels, along with a Red Dot Award-winning ergonomic design, dual-angle stand, and single-cable connectivity, the Artist Ultra 16 combines powerful performance with portable convenience, setting a new standard for professional creative tools.

“We are delighted to introduce the Artist Ultra 16 at IFA 2025, a breakthrough innovation that embodies XPPen’s vision of making premium technology accessible to more creators,” said Amy Yuan, Brand Director of XPPen. “By integrating premium features like 4K OLED display, 16K pressure sensitivity pen, and next-generation X-Touch solution into a 16-inch portable form factor with versatile stand support, we're bringing professional-grade technology within reach. This strategic approach caters specifically to mobile creators, freelancers, and professionals who need reliable tools on the go. The Artist Ultra 16 represents our continuous commitment to EMR technology and our mission to deliver exceptional, budget-friendly creative tools.”

Diverse Product Lineup: From Professional Drawing Displays to Smart Drawing Tablets

In addition to the Artist Ultra 16, XPPen will also showcase its growing Magic Series at IFA 2025, highlighting the brand’s strategic focus on mobile and standalone creativity. The Magic Drawing Pad, launched in 2023, marked the industry’s first standalone drawing tablet, set a brand new category. In early 2025, the Magic Note Pad further extended EMR technology to professionals and students, offering a smarter and productive ecosystem. Together, these innovations reinforce XPPen’s position as a pioneer in portable creative solutions, empowering users to create anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, XPPen booth is also presenting its latest professional-grade drawing displays, the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series and Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2). These advanced models are engineered to meet the exacting demands of professional creators, featuring exceptional color accuracy and superior drawing performance. IFA attendees are invited to experience these professional-grade tools firsthand, along with our complete portfolio of creative solutions.





Visit XPPen at IFA 2025 at Booth No. H5.2-197 to explore our latest innovations in digital art creation and stay tuned for the anticipated launch of the Artist Ultra 16 in late September.

XPPen continues its mission of empowering creators through innovation, driving the evolution of digital art tools while making creative expression more accessible to artists worldwide. As we unveil more exciting features and details about the Artist Ultra 16 in the coming weeks, we invite you to join us in exploring the future of digital creation. For the latest updates and information about XPPen products, please visit https://www.xppen.com

For booth tours or media inquiries, please contact us at globalpr-team@xp-pen.com

