Epoxy Resins Market Size to Worth USD 28.66 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy resins market size is valued at USD 16.11 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach around USD 28.66 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.61% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Epoxy Resins Market Overview

The growth of the market is driven by the growing infrastructure development projects and rapid industrialization, which further fuel the growth of the market. Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers that are widely used for various applications like coatings, composites, adhesives, electrical systems and construction materials too. They also contain epoxide groups, also known as oxirane rings, which are highly known for their strength, chemical and durability. The demand for epoxy resins is driven as they bond well with glass, wood, metals, plastics, and concrete. Moreover, its resistance to chemicals and corrosion is expected to increase its application in multiple industries at a higher rate.

Epoxy Resin Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024. The North America region held a 50% share in the market in 2024. Rapid industrialization and urbanization fuel the growth of the market.

By physical form, the liquid epoxy resins segment dominated the market in 2024. The liquid epoxy resins segment held a 60% share in the market in 2024. The growth is driven by the excellent properties offered.

By type, the bisphenol-A-epoxy resins segment dominated the market in 2024. The bisphenol-A-epoxy resins segment held a 50% share in the market in 2024. The mechanical strength and strong adhesion drive the growth.

By raw material, the bisphenol-A segment dominated the market in 2024. The bisphenol-A segment held a 55% share in the market in 2024. High transparency, strong adhesion also fuel the growth of the market.

By application, the paints & coatings segment dominated the market in 2024. The paints & coatings segment held a 35% share in the market in 2024. The growing construction activity influences the growth.

By end use, the building & construction segment dominated the market in 2024. The building & construction segment held a 40% share in the market in 2024. The growing construction activity and demand for materials fuel the growth.

Epoxy Resin Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 16.11 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 28.66 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.61% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative Units Volume in kilotons, Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Physical Form, By Type, By Raw Material, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Germany; France; UK; China; India; Japan; Taiwan, South Korea Key companies profiled 3M; Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Atul Ltd; BASF SE; Solvay; Huntsman International LLC; KUKDO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Olin Corporation; Sika AG; NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION; Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.; Jubail Chemical Industries LLC; China Petrochemical & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Hexion; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Techstorm; NAGASE & CO., LTD.

What Are the Major Trends in The Epoxy Resins Market?

Expanding userbase – The rapid urbanization has been leading towards the growing requirement for various projects that require these resins across applications like construction and infrastructure building.

The rapid urbanization has been leading towards the growing requirement for various projects that require these resins across applications like construction and infrastructure building. Rising demand in automotive – The constantly changing preferences in the market are majorly creating demand for more lightweight and strength-oriented materials in the manufacturing of the new electric vehicles, which may contribute towards the increasing demand for epoxy resins.

The constantly changing preferences in the market are majorly creating demand for more lightweight and strength-oriented materials in the manufacturing of the new electric vehicles, which may contribute towards the increasing demand for epoxy resins. Technological advancements - the growth of nanotechnology has also been a major factor behind the increasing influence of advanced resins in coatings that are corrosion-resistant.

the growth of nanotechnology has also been a major factor behind the increasing influence of advanced resins in coatings that are corrosion-resistant. The rising demand for epoxy in coatings of oil, gas and marine is also a major factor where the emerging economies are expected to invest a dominant share in these applications.

Epoxy Resins Market Growth Factors

What Growth Does the Electronics Industry Bring to The Epoxy Resins Market?

The demand for printed circuit boards has been significantly higher, which uses epoxy laminates due to the higher mechanical strength, thermal stability and flame resistance. The rising digitalization is one of the major factors that is contributing to the usage of smart devices like laptops, televisions, smartphones, wearables and many more. For Instance, the smartphone ownership was around 4.88 billion users, which represents around 60.42% population of the world in 2024. Moreover, the electrical insulation also uses epoxy on a larger scale, as it provides dielectric strength. The upcoming growth factors are expected to include the growing popularity of smart meters and EV charging stations.

Market Opportunity

Can Renewable Energy Be A Game-Changer For Epoxy Resins In The Future?

The rising focus towards energy consumption and sustainability has led to many investments in the renewable energy sector. The use of epoxy resins becomes crucial in turbine blades as they provide durable composites with more mechanical strength. The government investments and focus are expected to play a major role in the protective coating of the solar energy systems. Additionally, the rising popularity of hydropower turbines, pipes is expected to grab more business opportunities in the coming years. The Indian government data mentions that India's total installed wind energy capacity was approximately 51.3 GW by June 2025.

Limitations In The Epoxy Resins Market

Raw material volatility – The market may face certain challenges due to tariff wars and rising geopolitical tensions, which contribute towards fluctuations in the costs of materials.

Cheaper alternatives – One of the key concerns in the growth of epoxy resins is their alternatives, like vinyl ester, polyester, which can hamper the demand.

What Made The Asia Pacific A Dominant Region In The Epoxy Resins Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the epoxy resins market by generating the highest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the strong industrial base in countries like China, India, Japan and some Southeastern parts. This has significantly boosted the demand for epoxy resins around industries like automotive, construction, aerospace and electronics. The higher population in the region also attracts a majority of the opportunities for various sectors like renewable projects, which would generate a huge demand for epoxy-based coating, composites and many more.

China stands as the leading country in the market due to the rapid construction in the urban areas, which are mostly backed by the government's smart city projects that create massive demand for resins. Moreover, the manufacturing base dominance is still a major factor it holds a significant share in the market. For instance, the report by Bloomberg NEF stated that Chinese manufacturers accounted for around 70% of global installations. Additionally, the country also dominates in electronics manufacturing, which is expected to maintain a significant demand for epoxy resins in circuit boards, semiconductors and many more.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The growth of the region is attributed to the technological advancements in various sectors like automotive, aerospace, electronics others that mark growth at a rapid pace. Moreover, the governments in the U.S and Canada are highly focused on improving their infrastructure, which manages demand for epoxy resins.

The United States holds a dominant spot in the North American market due to their higher focus on renewable projects, which creates a massive demand for epoxy resins in creating turbines, pipes and many more. Additionally, the aerospace industry has also been attracting several investments, where they are focusing on aircraft, drones and other machinery used in the defence sector.

Epoxy Resins Market Segmentation

Physical Form Insights

What Made Liquid The Dominant Physical Form Of Epoxy Resins Market In 2024?

The liquid epoxy resins segment generated the highest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the versatility that makes them ideal for use in paints, coatings, composites and construction materials. The Majority of these applications prefer liquid ones due to their superior performance, which maintains the market standards. The cost-effectiveness also plays a major role, which gives the companies a priority to use them instead of other resins. The rapid investments in the construction industry are expected to be a major factor behind the growing business opportunities in future.

The solid epoxy resins segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the eco-friendlier push in powder coatings, which makes them an opportunistic business factor for the companies. The governments and companies are aiming to invest more in R&D, which would create more sustainable options in the future.

Type Insights

How Did The Bisphenol-A Epoxy Segment Dominate The Epoxy Resins Market In 2024?

The bisphenol-A epoxy segment marked its dominance by generating the highest revenue share in 2024. The growth of the segment is attributed to the stronger chemical properties that make them compatible to be use in various industries. Additionally, these types of resins are in higher demand due to the cheaper rate compared to other ones, which has been playing a crucial role in maintaining their demand throughout multiple businesses.

The novolac segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the predicted period. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the superior thermal and chemical resistance, which makes them ideal for usage in applications that require more durability. The market is expected to grow massively as companies are focused on adopting these specialty resins in semiconductor applications. The focus towards renewable energy expansion is expected to create a huge demand for novolac resins due to their higher strength and ability to perform in harsh conditions.

Raw Material Insights

How Did Bisphenol-A Segment Dominate The Epoxy Resins Market In 2024?

The Bisphenol-A segment held a dominant share in 2024 due to its higher commercial use, which has maintained its manufacturing and distribution at a global level. The higher demand also plays a crucial role in improving the affordability of various applications. The rising projects in the construction sector in the emerging economies like India, Southeast Asia, and China are expected to maintain the growth in the coming years.

The bisphenol-F segment is expected to grow at the fastest during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the low viscosity advantage, which simplifies the process and boosts the application demand in high-performance coatings. The rising focus on sustainability is expected to drive demand for BPF due to the regulatory shifts.

Application Insights

How Did The Paints & Coatings Segment Dominate The Epoxy Resins Market In 2024?

The paints and coatings segment generated the highest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the widespread use across various industries like automotive, marine, industrial and many more. The application becomes ideal due to the adhesion and chemical resistance, which goes with metals, pipelines and many more, increasing its longevity. The market is expected to grow and gain more popularity as the governments in Asia are implementing smart city projects, and Europe and North America are also contributing through infrastructure revamps.

The wind energy component segment expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising renewable energy projects that make these resins essential in wind turbines. The performance is one of the major factors which drives the demand as they can perform in harsh environmental conditions.

End Use Insights

How Did The Building & Construction Segment Dominate The Epoxy Resins Market In 2024?

The building and construction segment marked its dominance by contributing to the highest revenue share in 2024. The growth of the segment is attributed to the higher investments in infrastructure, which increases the use of epoxy resins in various areas like floor coatings, structures, sealants and many more. The rapid urbanization in the developing countries is the biggest business area, where companies are focused on making investments. The public-private partnerships are expected to create a strong manufacturing base for strengthening these end uses in the future.

The renewable energy segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing solar energy usage, where epoxy resins are highly used in coatings for solar panels. Additionally, the government is promoting solar projects by giving incentives and many more to create a more favourable business ground for renewables. Moreover, the rising sustainability focus is expected to strengthen the demand in such applications in the coming years.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Epoxy Resins Market Top Key Companies:

Hexion Inc.

Olin Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Chang Chun Group

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Baling Company Limited

Westlake Epoxy (Westlake Chemical Corporation)

3M Company

Spolchemie

Atul Ltd.

NAGASE ChemteX Corporation

LEUNA-Harze GmbH

AnQore B.V.

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

DIC Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, BASF and Sika introduced Baxxodur EC 151, a new epoxy hardener that enables ultra-low VOC flooring coatings with improved durability, color stability and sustainability.

BASF and Sika introduced Baxxodur EC 151, a new epoxy hardener that enables ultra-low VOC flooring coatings with improved durability, color stability and sustainability. In February 2025, University of Tokyo researchers introduced a novel reusable Ni–Pd/ceria solid catalyst enabling recovery of carbon and glass fibers and phenolic compounds from epoxy resins at much lower temperatures (~180 °C), offering sustainable recycling.

Epoxy Resins Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Epoxy Resins Market

By Physical Form

Solid Epoxy Resins

Liquid Epoxy Resins

Solution Epoxy Resins



By Type

Bisphenol-A Epoxy Resins

Bisphenol-F Epoxy Resins

Novolac Epoxy Resins

Aliphatic Epoxy Resins

Glycidylamine Epoxy Resins

Halogenated Epoxy Resins

Others



By Raw Material

Bisphenol-A

Bisphenol-F

Epichlorohydrin

Phenols

Others



By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Composites

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy Components

Automotive Components

Marine Applications

Flooring & Construction Materials

Packaging Materials

Aerospace Components

Others



By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Renewable Energy (Wind, Solar)

Industrial Equipment

Consumer Goods

Oil & Gas

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



