AI/R’s Compass UOL Named 2025 LATAM Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year by Databricks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Company, through its subsidiary Compass UOL, a leader in Enterprise AI Transformation, has been recognized by Databricks as the 2025 LATAM Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year. This distinction highlights AI/R’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions powered by unified data platforms, as well as its commitment to placing AI at the core of business strategy and leveraging data as the foundation for intelligent, autonomous systems.

The partnership between Compass UOL and Databricks was formalized in 2023, following five years of collaboration on global projects. Since then, Compass UOL has stood out through a highly specialized team, proprietary frameworks and accelerators, and a strong presence among global industry leaders.

Their joint work is built on a shared belief that AI is the future of enterprise transformation, while data is its fuel. This perspective is enabled through Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform, which unifies AI, data, and analytics, empowering organizations to build and deploy Gen AI applications responsibly and at scale. “This recognition validates our belief that AI is not just a tool. It’s a new paradigm. At Compass UOL, we’re building Agentic AI solutions that align with human values and deliver measurable business results,” says Vinicius de Assumpcao Silveira, Head of the Data & AI Innovation Studio at AI/R.

Today, Compass UOL’s Data & AI practice includes over 1,000 professionals delivering transformative solutions across industries, notably in the Financial Services and the work carried out with Sicredi, Brazil’s cooperative financial institution. “The partnership between Sicredi, Compass UOL, and Databricks marked a pivotal moment in Sicredi’s data and AI modernization journey. With Compass UOL’s expertise and Databricks’ platform, Sicredi successfully accelerated strategic initiatives and opened new opportunities in generative AI,” says Guilherme Guterres Schmidt, Engineering and Data Platform Manager at Sicredi.

What’s Next: Offerings Accelerating AI

Now more fueled by Databricks’ recognition, Compass UOL keeps expanding this partnership through a portfolio of offerings designed to accelerate data and AI initiatives:

Agentic AI Accelerators : Ready-to-deploy frameworks for autonomous agents tailored to business workflows.

: Ready-to-deploy frameworks for autonomous agents tailored to business workflows. Lakehouse Modernization Packages : Fast-track migration from legacy platforms to Databricks.

: Fast-track migration from legacy platforms to Databricks. AI Talent Development : Through Databricks LATAM Academy, integrated with AI/R Academy and university partnerships.

: Through Databricks LATAM Academy, integrated with AI/R Academy and university partnerships. Velocity Funding Programs: Co-funded innovation pilots to validate AI use cases quickly and effectively.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that is part of AI Revolution Company, which drives the transformation of organizations through Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Digital Technologies. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform businesses, and drive success in their markets. With a focus on attracting and developing the best talent, we create opportunities that improve lives and highlight the positive impact of disruptive technologies on society.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai