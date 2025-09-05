Dedicated to choice: Porsche owners can now access the Tesla Supercharger network

Atlanta., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is committed to both choice and ease of use when it comes to electric vehicle charging. The next step in this program will occur on Tuesday, September 9 when Porsche customers will gain soft launch access to the Tesla Supercharger network. This means Porsche owners will have access to 23,500 Tesla Superchargers in North America – helping them find even more convenient places to charge.



Access to the Tesla Supercharger network will be possible though Porsche-supplied NACS DC adapter being made available to Porsche customers. At this soft launch stage, Porsche customers will utilize the Tesla app to enable charging. Charging through the My Porsche app and plug-and-charge is expected to follow in the coming months.



“We are continually working to make every aspect of Porsche ownership as convenient as possible for our customers – and this news represents a significant step for owners of our electrified cars,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “As we launch this offering, in the coming months, we will be adding more features to make the process even more seamless.”



The adapter

Going forward, all new model year 2026 Porsche Taycan and Macan Electric models will include Porsche NACS DC adapter at no additional fee. Model year 2025 Taycan owners and all existing Macan Electric owners are eligible for a complimentary adapter. This group of owners will receive notification via their My Porsche to reserve their free Porsche NACS DC adapter shortly.



Model year 2024 and older Taycan customers can elect to purchase the Porsche NACS DC adapter from the Porsche Online Shop and at local Porsche Centers starting today. The MSRP of the adapter is $185 and enables Porsche owners to charge their CCS-equipped Taycan and Macan Electric models at DC fast charging stations equipped with NACS/J3400 compatible cables, including select Tesla Superchargers.



How it works

This soft launch will allow customer access the Tesla Supercharger network ahead of the full operational launch – with enhanced features such as access via the Porsche app and plug & charge capability – following in the coming months.



Customers connecting to a NACS Tesla Supercharger will need to take two simple steps – the first being to download and register on the Tesla app to activate Tesla Supercharger stations.



Other stations, such as Ionna and Electrify America with NACS handles, can be activated via the My Porsche app. Next, they will use their new Porsche NACS DC adapter to connect to the charging station cable before it can then be plugged into the car.



Charge planning software

All model year 2026 Taycan and Macan Electric variants will come with the necessary navigation features to incorporate the location of additional chargers. Model year 2024 and 2025 Macan Electric models will receive this software update before the end of the year, while model year 2025 and earlier Taycan variants will receive their upgrade thereafter. All charge-planning software updates will be complimentary.

