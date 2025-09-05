URBANICA Launches Sustainable Office Furniture Collection with Adjustable Desks and Chairs

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture, a family-owned brand with more than three decades in furniture manufacturing, announces an expanded collection built for the way people actually work now: ergonomic office chairs, an adjustable desk lineup led by the compact mini Standing Desk, and modern work surfaces that bring comfort, focus, and longevity into home and office setups alike. Unlike disposable trends, URBANICA’s approach centers on durable materials, sustainable practices, and thoughtful design that earns its place in a workspace for years, not months.

URBANICA’s philosophy is simple: the right chair and desk shouldn’t fight your body or your day. The updated range includes the Muse Chair, Onyx Chair, Novo Chair, and Seashell Chair, four distinct takes on all-day support paired with versatile surfaces from the streamlined Office Desk to height-flexible stand up desk solutions. The result is a collection that makes it easy to design a space that feels good to use and easy to love.

“We design tools for better living, not just furniture,” said a spokesperson for URBANICA. “When someone settles into one of our ergonomic office chairs or raises an adjustable desk, they should feel an immediate difference in posture, in focus, and in how naturally the workday flows.”

URBANICA backs that promise with the kind of details that matter in real life: quick shipping (typically 1–3 business days), clear assembly guides, and warranties that reflect long-term confidence. The Novo Chair and Muse Chair carry 10-year warranties; Onyx Chair offers 5 years; Seashell Chair provides 7 years and the desks are built to the same high standard. Select promotions offer free shipping on orders $65+, making quality upgrades accessible.

What’s new and why it matters

The collection spans both solo work and team environments. For compact spaces, the mini Standing Desk is a small-footprint stand up desk designed to encourage movement without taking over the room. For fuller-size setups, URBANICA’s Standing Desk provides smooth, reliable sit-stand transitions and can be outfitted with power, cable management, and lighting so focus isn’t broken by clutter. The Office Desk a minimalist office table—adds optional in-desk power and multiple finishes to fit modern interiors. For dedicated tech stations, computer desk and computer table options keep peripherals neat and within reach.

Chairs are where the brand’s ergonomics shine. Novo Chair pairs breathable mesh with 9 points of adjustment (including 4D armrests) to support long sessions without the slump. Muse Chair leans design-forward—knit fabric, premium foam, and adaptive structure that encourages micro-movement through the afternoon. Onyx Chair lives up to its promise of “ergonomic for less” with lumbar support and adjustability at an approachable price. Seashell Chair is the dependable home office chair for everyday use, with breathable materials and quick assembly. Each seat is engineered to reduce strain and keep attention on the work, not the posture.

Sustainability you can see and feel

URBANICA’s stance on sustainability is hands-on: a tree is planted with every purchase, including support for mangrove restoration, and packaging is intentionally minimized to reduce waste. Materials are specified for durability, extending product life and reducing replacement churn a quiet but meaningful way to cut a workspace’s footprint over time. “It’s not just about how a desk or chair looks on day one,” the spokesperson added. “It’s how it performs on year five. Longevity is sustainability.”

Designed help, not guesswork

Because choosing furniture can be overwhelming, URBANICA’s site organizes discovery around Bestsellers, Collections, and Solutions plus a guided Design My Office pathway that turns needs (space, style, accessories) into an easy shortlist. Whether it’s pairing computer chairs with a cable-managed office Desk, or building a starter bundle around the mini Standing Desk, the process is designed to be intuitive from the first click to setup day. Trade buyers and teams get dedicated pathways, too.

What customers can expect

A direct-to-consumer model means the brand controls design, shipping, and installation options removing layers that add cost and friction and passes savings along (up to 50% vs. traditional retail in many cases). Orders ship fast, arrive with straightforward instructions, and are supported by responsive service. Returns are hassle-free within 30 days, because a workspace should earn trust in use, not just on paper.

“Good work happens in well-designed spaces,” the spokesperson said. “From the Muse Chair, Onyx Chair, Novo Chair, and Seashell Chair to a clean computer table or powered computer desk, we build pieces that stand up to real life morning to midnight, project after project.”

About URBANICA Furniture

URBANICA Furniture is a modern, family-owned brand crafting office Furniture that blends ergonomic performance, sustainability, and timeless design. Its curated line of ergonomic office chairs, office Desk and Office Table solutions, mini Standing Desk and sit-stand systems, and accessories helps individuals and teams create healthier, more productive environments for hybrid work and beyond.

Learn more: urbanicafurniture.com

Media contact: Spokesperson, URBANICA Furniture · Hello@urbanicafurniture.com · urbanicafurniture.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61ce9ab3-234b-44f1-b15b-aeace4896f1f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d81d105-8dd7-4c80-8ce3-17487d547ff7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86de940c-e708-490e-aa44-de46aad713d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef78a614-3b80-486e-8bed-76afed12c7b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1c853fa-183b-4433-acbd-19a9b55a2e57

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f3237e0-7bfa-4b97-a018-8db510a4ad2c