Aisera Named a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Applications in IT Service Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera, a leading provider of agentic AI for the enterprise, announced today that it has been recognized for the second straight year by Gartner, specifically as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management. This evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

ITSM challenges and the ROI of AI

According to Gartner, “Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders are challenged by rising costs of IT support, and declining employee engagement and productivity. AI features enable I&O teams to optimize IT support and service management processes (such as incident and problem management) through insight and automation. This can lead to tangible reduction in costs, such as labor savings by handling support issues and requests automatically, faster resolutions, and improved accuracy in triage, categorization and expert identification. In addition to addressing overheads, AI solutions can improve the employee-facing user experience and enhance IT’s relationship with the business consumer.”

Aisera’s approach to Agentic AI

Aisera delivers a horizontal agentic AI platform and attributes its recognition and success to two specific areas of focus:

Employee Self-service: Aisera delivers self-service through conversational AI that understands user intent without relying on predefined flows or logic. By grounding responses in enterprise data, employees get instant, accurate answers and actions across IT, HR, facilities, customer support, and other domains – reducing ticket, queries and incident volumes, cutting costs, and improving employee productivity and satisfaction. Purpose-built Agents: Aisera’s domain-specific AI agents, such as those for IT-specific tasks and processes, bring deep expertise in IT, aligning closely with ITSM processes and best practices. They’re designed to understand the unique context of IT services and operations, ensuring that automation and support are accurate, reliable, and tailored to enterprise needs.

“To us, being named a Visionary is more than a recognition – it’s the validation of Aisera’s vision of where the market is headed,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. “AI agents are not only the future of ITSM but also of enterprise-wide support organizations, transforming how businesses deliver and manage services. In a fast evolving enterprise world where every system of record and app is offering its own AI agents, Aisera’s vision is agents collaborating seamlessly to resolve issues autonomously, minimize disruptions, and provide the workers of today and tomorrow with contextual, intelligent answers and actions whenever they need them. This future is not hypothetical – it’s happening now for our customers. They are achieving efficiencies, reducing downtime, and improving the employee experience simultaneously. We’re proud to lead this paradigm shift and this recognition by Gartner as we help enterprises reimagine service management in a way that is proactive, autonomous, and human-first.”

The most impactful use cases of Agentic AI for ITSM

Access & Software Provisioning: Automate user onboarding, deprovisioning, account lockouts, and software access requests while ensuring compliance.

Automate user onboarding, deprovisioning, account lockouts, and software access requests while ensuring compliance. Ticket, Case & Knowledge Management: Resolve incidents and service requests with intelligent triage, routing, and updates, while auto-generating summaries and creating knowledge articles to accelerate handoffs and boost self-service.

Resolve incidents and service requests with intelligent triage, routing, and updates, while auto-generating summaries and creating knowledge articles to accelerate handoffs and boost self-service. Major Incident Detection: Proactively identify and correlate patterns across alerts, logs, and telemetry to detect outages before they impact the business.

Proactively identify and correlate patterns across alerts, logs, and telemetry to detect outages before they impact the business. Change Management: Assess risk, summarize requests, and automate approval workflows to speed up change execution while minimizing disruption.

Assess risk, summarize requests, and automate approval workflows to speed up change execution while minimizing disruption. Problem Identification & Root Cause Analysis: Correlate incidents, telemetry, and historical data to pinpoint underlying issues and accelerate resolution.



Aisera’s AI agent platform enables multi-agent orchestration across Aisera and third-party agents by natively supporting open standards such as A2A, MCP, and AGNTCY, future-proofing enterprise AI architectures and accelerating the deployment and scaling of agentic systems. Aisera continues to advance its AI agent platform with innovations like GenIQ, which enables enterprises to query any AI model – including on-premises models – from a single secure interface, and Autobrief, which transforms lengthy documents into actionable summaries in seconds.

The result is a step-change in enterprise productivity: lower costs, higher satisfaction, and the freedom for people to focus on the work that matters most. Customers have achieved over 75% auto-resolution of issues and queries, a 78% increase in employee satisfaction, a 55% gain in productivity, and operational cost reductions of up to 63% year over year.

Download the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management.

Learn more about Aisera’s Agentic AI for IT here.

“Gartner defines artificial intelligence applications in IT service management as tools that augment and extend IT service management (ITSM) workflows using AI. These tools analyze ITSM data and metadata (primarily found in ITSM platforms) to provide autonomous and bi-directional actions on ITSM practices and workflows, such as IT service desk and support activities.”

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises, including Adobe, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway, rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.

