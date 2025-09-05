Hanvon Ugee Shines at IFA 2025, Showcasing Global Innovations in Digital Drawing and Writing Solutions

BERLIN, Germany, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025, one of the world’s leading consumer electronics trade shows, opened today at the Berlin Exhibition Center. Hanvon Ugee made a striking appearance, unveiling its latest products from flagship brands Xencelabs, XPPen, and ugee, while debuting intelligent digital handwriting solutions for industry partners. The showcase highlighted the company’s strong technological foundation and forward-looking vision, spanning professional digital creation, smart office, and everyday applications.

A Three-Brand Matrix Driving Innovation

At the Hanvon Ugee booth, visitors experienced firsthand the company’s three major brands—Xencelabs, XPPen, and ugee—each presenting cutting-edge products that underscored Hanvon Ugee’s breakthroughs in digital artistry.

Xencelabs, the flagship brand specializing in digital drawing tools, is renowned for superior product quality and has earned endorsements from global studios and prominent artists, including Disney animation director Tony Bancroft and 3D artist Zhelong Xu. At IFA 2025, Xencelabs introduced its drawing display and tablet product series, with the upgraded Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ as a highlight. As the world’s first pen display featuring Calman Ready hardware color calibration technology, Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ targets professional industries such as photography, illustration, animation, visual effects, filming, gaming, industrial design, and other color accuracy-critical creative fields. It delivers a “simple calibration, efficient creation” experience, significantly enhancing the efficiency and reliability of color management for creators.

XPPen, positioned in the mid-to-high-end consumer market, resonates strongly with young creators worldwide, meeting their demand for personalized expression and professional-grade tools. At IFA, XPPen showcased a diverse lineup including pen displays, drawing pads, and note-taking tablets. The standout was the upcoming Artist Ultra 16, launching in late September, a new-generation touch-screen drawing display, and the world’s first to integrate a 4K OLED screen, advanced X-Touch interaction technology, 16K ultra-sensitive pressure levels, and Calman-certified color performance. Catering to creative professionals worldwide, this industry-leading drawing display delivers top-tier performance to empower professional creation. With its high performance and portable design, it supports a seamless experience across diverse creative scenarios, setting a new standard for all-scenario drawing displays and marking a new era of intelligent, touch-based creation.

ugee, known for affordable yet versatile solutions for students and young professionals, unveiled its new S-series drawing tablets, UT-series tablet PCs, and Fresound Inspiration Earphones. The Fun Drawing Pad UT2, powered by Android 14 and featuring a 2K NanoMatte paper-like screen with a passive stylus, delivers a smooth, realistic drawing experience. Meanwhile, the Trio Drawing Pad UT3, with its 2.4K eye-protection large screen and ergonomic design, integrates drawing, reading, note-taking, and online learning, making it an ideal companion for efficient study and light office tasks.

World Premiere of AI-Powered Handwriting Solutions

In the industry solutions section, Hanvon Ugee introduced its AI-powered handwriting solution, alongside two groundbreaking products: the world’s first AI Smart Note-Taking Recorder, Aink Note, and a custom passive EMR Mini stylus for the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone. These solutions mark a significant step forward in integrating digital handwriting into smart office environments.

The Aink Note smart recorder redefines note-taking with its dual “handwriting + recording” mode, enabling seamless, non-disruptive documentation. Paired with a passive EMR stylus, it supports instant writing with real-time digital storage. Equipped with a dual-microphone array for 360° omnidirectional audio capture, the device records high-quality sound while AI algorithms transcribe speech to text in real time, aligning handwritten notes with transcribed content. This innovation addresses the long-standing challenge of balancing listening and writing in meetings. Post-meeting, the companion app generates meeting minutes, to-do lists, and study summaries with one click, greatly enhancing knowledge management efficiency.

In collaboration with TCL, Hanvon Ugee developed the passive EMR Mini stylus solution for the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone. This ultra-compact EMR handwriting technology integrates a high-precision antenna board and advanced algorithms to overcome the challenge of precise sensing in the phone’s narrow bezel. The passive stylus requires no charging, supports writing, annotating, and drawing, and attaches magnetically for portability. This solution transforms the smartphone into a versatile mobile office device, meeting the growing demand for multifunctional smart tools in the mobile era.

At the exhibition, staff demonstrated the seamless integration of Aink Note and the TCL smartphone using EMR technology. Notes recorded on the Aink Note synced in real time to the app, where users could view and edit them directly on the smartphone with the EMR stylus. This closed-loop system—from paper-based note-taking to digital management—showcases Hanvon Ugee’s leadership in EMR technology and sets a new benchmark for smart office and consumer electronics integration.

Strengthening Global Presence

IFA 2025 served as a key platform for Hanvon Ugee to demonstrate its global strategy and brand influence, while highlighting “Chinese innovation” in consumer electronics. The event not only presented the company’s latest products and technologies but also reinforced its localization strategy in Europe and beyond, solidifying its innovative brand image.

In the European market, Hanvon Ugee has achieved significant success through years of dedicated effort. Its brands have actively participated in major events such as Gamescom and Manga Barcelona, and built deep partnerships with institutions like SAE Stuttgart and IED Barcelona. These efforts have strengthened local engagement and operational foundations. Market data shows that XPPen holds the top market share in digital drawing devices in France and ranks among the leaders in the UK, Germany, and Spain, earning strong recognition among European consumers.

Globally, Hanvon Ugee has established a robust international business network, with eight overseas subsidiaries, more than 20 cross-border e-commerce platforms, and 25 overseas warehouses and logistics centers, covering more than 160 countries and regions. Its AEO certification, a globally recognized “quality passport,” ensures streamlined market access and reduces barriers to expansion.

In today’s competitive consumer electronics landscape, Hanvon Ugee remains committed to advancing digital handwriting and intelligent interaction technologies. The comprehensive lineup presented at IFA 2025 reflects the company’s deep expertise and foresight in shaping future trends. Looking ahead, Hanvon Ugee will continue to increase R&D investment, deepen global collaborations, and deliver smarter, more user-centric digital drawing and writing solutions—showcasing the innovative strength and technological confidence of Chinese brands on the world stage.

Contact:

Tina Li

liyuting@ugee.com.cn