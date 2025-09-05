YES Communities Welcomes the Back-To-School Season

Michigan, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities kicked off the 2025 back-to-school season with events and giveaways bringing residents together to help students of all ages and grades feel prepared for the classroom this fall.

"Back-to-school season is always an energized time in our communities, and we’re proud to celebrate it alongside our residents and team members,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “We’re grateful to our team members, residents, and local communities for coming together to support students as they start a new school year with excitement and confidence."

YES Communities organizes back-to-school initiatives such as supply drives and community events to support residents, aiming to foster educational growth and build stronger relationships with community members. Several communities were busy in August ensuring the minds, and backpacks, of residents were ready for class.

Camelot Manor (Grand Rapids, MI) hosted a backpack giveaway for residents that featured face painting and yard and board games.

A pizza pool party was hosted by Canterbury Estates (Ionia, MI) to provide all back-to-school basics for residents. Extra supplies and materials were donated to Rather Elementary School.

Ferrand Estates (Wyoming, MI) hosted a mini fair, supplying free backpacks and school supplies accompanied by delicious snacks like popcorn and snow cones and plenty of activities including raffle baskets, yard games, and more. The community partnered with Serve GR to provide dinner for residents and team members in attendance.

Kona ice and a backpack giveaway were enjoyed by the residents of both the Leonard Gardens (Grand Rapids, MI) and the Prescott Community (Grand Rapids, MI).

Pavilion Estates (Kalamazoo, MI) community hosted an ice cream social for residents, giving away backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a tasty cool treat.

About YES Communities:

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit www.yescommunities.com.

