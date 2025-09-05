Mesa Arts Academy to Join the Academies of Math and Science in 2026

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bold new chapter is coming to East Valley families: the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ) and the AMS Impact Group (AIG) are proud to announce that Mesa Arts Academy (MAA) will officially join the Academies of Math and Science (AMS) schools network in Fall 2026.

As part of this exciting transition, AMS is investing millions of dollars into a brand-new, two-story school building at the BGCAZ Grant Woods Campus in Mesa. The state-of-the-art facility will feature modern classrooms, a new playground and athletic field, and space for more than 600 students to learn, grow, and thrive.

“This partnership ensures that students will continue to receive the care and support they deserve—now in a modern learning environment with full-day opportunities for growth,” said Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “We are proud the Club will remain on campus, continuing to provide after-school care, meals, and summer programming.”

A high-performing public charter school network, AMS shares BGCAZ’s commitment to equity, academic excellence, and whole-child support. Together, the organizations will provide families with a seamless full-day model from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner—all on campus.

Importantly, AMS is committed to embracing and honoring the legacy of Mesa Arts Academy, including its unique focus on the arts, its long-standing culture of community, and its established partnerships that have enriched student experiences for decades. These partnerships will continue to play a vital role in ensuring continuity and trust as the school enters its next chapter.

“Mesa Arts Academy has created a proud legacy of serving families with care, creativity, and dedication, and we are honored to carry that forward,” said Kristina Winters, Superintendent of AMS Schools. “Through our partnership with BGCAZ, we can expand opportunities, strengthen community connections, and provide a learning environment where every child can thrive. We are excited to welcome MAA families into the AMS community.”

For the current school year, families can expect no changes: the same teachers, programs, and Club support they already know and trust. Construction on the new school will begin this summer, with families receiving regular updates throughout the process.

This collaboration unites BGCAZ’s decades-long legacy of youth support and enrichment with AMS’s track record of academic excellence and innovation—ensuring every child has the chance to thrive both in and out of the classroom.

