Military Housing Expert Dietchi Thomas Breaks Down Fort Liberty Options in HelloNation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the better choice for military families stationed at Fort Liberty: on-post military housing or off-base living? In a new expert article from HelloNation Fayetteville real estate professional Dietchi Thomas explores the advantages and challenges of both options, helping service members and their families make the right decision for their needs.

For many families arriving at Fort Liberty, on-post military housing offers convenience and a ready-made community. Dietchi outlines how on-post living provides easier access to base resources such as schools, commissaries, and healthcare, along with reduced commute times for active-duty members. Utilities and maintenance are often included, which can be a significant relief during the often chaotic period of a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move. The presence of other military families nearby can offer emotional and logistical support, especially for those new to the area.

However, the structure and predictability of on-post living also bring some downsides. Dietchi points out that housing availability is limited and often dictated by rank and family size. Some families may face long waitlists and end up in homes that don’t meet their space or style preferences. Restrictions on decorating, renovations, and general use of the home can feel restrictive to families seeking more autonomy.

Off-base housing, according to Dietchi, offers more freedom and flexibility. Families can choose a home that suits their lifestyle, whether they want more square footage, a quieter neighborhood, or access to top-rated schools. The ability to use a VA loan to purchase a home with no down payment makes off-base buying attractive for families planning to stay in the area long-term. Renters also have a wide range of options in nearby Fayetteville and surrounding communities.

Still, off-base living requires careful budgeting and planning. Military families are responsible for all utilities, maintenance, and property management. Dietchi emphasizes the importance of understanding how the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) works. While families living on-post have their BAH directly applied to housing, those off-post receive the full allowance, which they can apply to rent or a mortgage. This flexibility can benefit families financially, but it can also backfire if housing costs exceed the allowance.

Another consideration is the length of assignment. Dietchi advises that families expecting a short stay might be better served by on-post housing or renting off base, while those planning to stay several years could benefit from purchasing a home and building equity.

The article encourages military families to think holistically about their decision. Factors such as commute time, healthcare access, and proximity to schools and support systems can significantly affect quality of life. Dietchi notes that some families with young children may thrive in the structured, family-focused environment of on-post living, while others may value the independence and potential financial upside of buying a home off base.

Fayetteville’s housing market offers a range of prices and property types. Dietchi recommends comparing total costs, including utilities and commute expenses, to make a fully informed choice. No one solution works for every family, but understanding the key differences between on-post and off-base living can help service members and their families settle into a lifestyle that fits their needs and goals.

Dietchi offers practical and informed advice in the article On-Post vs. Off-Base: Best Housing Options for Military Families Near Fort Liberty , published in HelloNation.

