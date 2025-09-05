Blink Charging President and CEO, Mike Battaglia, to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Bowie, MD, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator, provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Mike Battaglia, President and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, at 1:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Mr. Battaglia will discuss the significant changes that are taking place at Blink as well as recent developments, market trends, and Blink announcements. Mr. Battaglia will also be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

