Toobit Offers 1,000,000 USDT in Funded Capital with New Lead Trader Challenge

With a total prize pool of 1,000,000 USDT in Funded Capital and an exclusive 30,000 USDT early bird bonus, the program offers a zero-cost opportunity for traders worldwide to showcase their skills and earn rewards.

The competition is structured into three phases:

Registration period: September 10, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) – September 24, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

The first 200 traders who register and trade for at least 5 days in the Demo Trading stage will receive an extra 60 USDT from the early bird prize pool.

Participants will trade with 10,000 USDT in demo funds. The top 100 traders who meet specific performance criteria will qualify for the next stage.

Qualified traders will receive phased funding starting at 500 USDT, with the potential to unlock up to 10,000 USDT in Funded Capital by meeting performance milestones across four 10-day stages.



Winners of the Funded Trading stage will not only secure Funded Capital but also earn up to 70% in profit-sharing from their trades and up to 20% in copy trading revenue from their followers. The program also rewards non-qualifying participants, with the opportunity to claim a 200 USDT participation bonus, plus additional rewards for sharing the event on social media.

"This is an incredible opportunity for traders to showcase their talent at zero cost and win a Funded Account," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Our goal is to build a vibrant copy trading ecosystem, and we look forward to the top individuals who will help us lead it."

The crypto copy trading market is seeing growth, with over 60% of new retail investors using these platforms as their primary entry point in 2025. This trend is fueled by advanced technologies like AI, which are democratizing access to sophisticated trading strategies and enabling individuals to automatically replicate the moves of professional traders.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

