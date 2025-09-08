Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
08 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 05 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):459.386733

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,638,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,292,303 have voting rights and 3,055,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE459.38673315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
627460.0008:20:30LSE  
623460.5009:01:21LSE  
140460.5009:01:21LSE  
188461.5009:36:28LSE  
56461.0009:37:34LSE  
320461.0009:37:34LSE  
357460.5009:39:00LSE  
121460.5010:39:31LSE  
364460.5010:39:31LSE  
30460.5010:39:37LSE  
158460.5010:39:37LSE  
887460.5010:39:37LSE  
16460.5011:04:06LSE  
16460.5011:04:06LSE  
16460.5011:04:06LSE  
140460.5011:04:06LSE  
219460.5011:04:06LSE  
188460.5011:04:06LSE  
188460.5011:04:06LSE  
188460.5011:04:06LSE  
188460.5011:04:06LSE  
188460.5011:04:06LSE  
102460.5011:04:06LSE  
86460.5011:04:06LSE  
11460.5011:04:10LSE  
431460.0012:00:58LSE  
31460.0012:00:58LSE  
33460.0012:00:58LSE  
740460.0012:00:58LSE  
941459.0012:01:16LSE  
16458.5012:31:00LSE  
16458.5012:31:00LSE  
942458.5012:47:38LSE  
188458.0012:47:59LSE  
123457.0013:02:18LSE  
313457.0013:02:18LSE  
16457.0013:24:13LSE  
16457.0013:24:13LSE  
181457.0013:24:14LSE  
914458.0013:50:00LSE  
94458.0013:50:00LSE  
2458.0013:50:00LSE  
14458.0013:50:00LSE  
819459.0014:24:40LSE  
229459.0014:24:40LSE  
166459.0014:24:40LSE  
243459.5014:24:49LSE  
16459.5014:28:58LSE  
99459.5014:28:58LSE  
29460.0015:00:27LSE  
788460.0015:00:27LSE  
775459.5015:05:31LSE  
217459.5015:05:31LSE  
225459.5015:11:38LSE  
191459.5015:11:38LSE  
16456.0015:28:18LSE  
24456.0015:28:18LSE  
48456.0015:28:18LSE  
72456.0015:28:18LSE  
40456.0015:28:18LSE  
165456.0015:35:49LSE  
16456.0015:35:49LSE  
82456.0015:35:49LSE  
9456.0015:45:29LSE  
179456.0015:45:29LSE  
124456.0015:48:58LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


