Official Launch of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in the Nordics marked by Bell Ringing in Stockholm

Stockholm, September 8, 2025 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, celebrated the official launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in Sweden - with a ceremonial bell ringing at Nasdaq Stockholm on September 4, together with Coinbase and MarketVector.

The ceremony, held in collaboration with Coinbase and MarketVector, marks another important milestone in Virtune’s journey and highlights its commitment to the Swedish market. The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is available to Nordic investors via online brokers such as Avanza, Nordnet, SAVR and Montrose.

Virtune first listed the product on Xetra on June 2, 2025, making the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP the first of its kind in Europe to track the Coinbase 50 Europe Index – a broadly diversified index representing up to 50 leading crypto assets. The index is developed by Coinbase and administered by MarketVector Indexes™. Currently, the product holds 21 crypto assets, with the expansion to include all 50 assets subject to regulatory and exchange approvals.

The Coinbase 50 Europe Index is designed to become the premier global benchmark index for digital assets, offering investors a comprehensive and representative selection of the largest and most relevant crypto assets in the market. The product targets both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated, transparent, and professional exposure to digital assets.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“This ceremony at Nasdaq Stockholm is a proud moment for us, underscoring our long-term commitment to our home market. Celebrating this milestone together with our partners Coinbase reflects the strength of collaboration, innovation, and regulated growth. We are here to help shape the future of crypto investing in Europe.”

Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets:

“The launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP at Nasdaq Stockholm is a great example of how our updated listing guidelines are enabling broader access to crypto assets through regulated products. By expanding the scope of eligible currencies, we’re supporting innovation while maintaining the integrity and transparency for investors”.

James Morek, Co-Head of Institutional Sales, EMEA & APAC at Coinbase:

“We would like to congratulate Virtune on the official ceremony and bell ringing at NASDAQ Stockholm. The launch of Virtune’s Coinbase 50 Index ETP brings one of the most comprehensive benchmarks for the crypto market directly accessible to Swedish investors. This marks a major step forward in our mission to expand global access to digital assets and provide institutional-grade tools for navigating this evolving asset class.”

Martin Leinweber, Director, Digital Asset Research and Strategy, MarketVector:

“We’re excited to join the bell-ringing and to celebrate our collaboration with Virtune. At MarketVector, we’re focused on building robust, transparent indexes that help investors access innovative markets, and we’re proud to support this milestone.”

The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is available to both institutional and retail investors across Europe and is traded in SEK and EUR on Nasdaq Stockholm and Helsinki. The product is 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets, which are securely stored with institutional-grade custody by Coinbase, and has an annual fee of 0.95%.

Learn more about the product here:

www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure : Exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product

: Exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product Underlying assets : 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets

: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets Custody : Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase

: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase Management Fee : 0.95% per annum

: 0.95% per annum Trading currency : SEK, EUR

: SEK, EUR BloombergTicker : VCOIN50

: VCOIN50 ISIN : SE0024738389

: SE0024738389 WKN : A4A5D4

: A4A5D4 Nasdaq Stockholm-ticker : VCOIN50

: VCOIN50 Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris

For questions, contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.

The Coinbase 50 Europe Index (“Index”) is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector”) and its Licensors and has been licensed for use by Virtune AB (Publ) (“Licensee”). MarketVector has contracted with CC Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CC Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards MarketVector, CC Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MarketVector is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee’s legality or suitability and/or for Licensee’s business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on the Virtune Coinbase 50 Europe ETP (“Product”) or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MarketVector and any of its affiliates, and MarketVector and any of its affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in Licensee and/or in Licensee’s business offerings. MARKETVECTOR AND ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES AND ANY OF ITS LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO LICENSEE.