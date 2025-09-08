Small Satellite Market Size to Exceed USD 20.58 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Rising Deployment of Satellite Constellations | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Satellite Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Small Satellite Market size was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.58% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

The global small satellite market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing demand for low-cost satellite missions, rapid advancements in miniaturized technologies, and expanding applications in Earth observation, communication, and scientific research. In addition, the adoption is being driven by the emerging satellite constellations planned for global coverage, especially in hard-to-reach area or remote regions.

Although many of the small satellite trends are applicable to small and large satellites globally, the globally small satellite blueprint market is mainly supported by the rising demand for low-cost satellite missions, faster deployment of satellite constellations, and growing utilization of satellites for earth observation, communication and scientific research. The U.S. Small satellite market is growing due to strong government space initiatives, rising commercial demand for Earth observation and broadband services, and the presence of leading players, such as SpaceX, Planet Labs, and Rocket Lab.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Satellite Type

In 2024 the small satellite market was dominated by the mini satellites (100–500 kg) with 34.3% share of the total deployment. They dominate as they strike a very good compromise between size, performance and cost, making it a very good choice for Earth observation, telecommunications and defense missions. During 2025-2032 nano satellites (1–10 kg) are predicted to receive the fastest CAGR owing to relatively lower development cost, shorter build timelines, and suitability for rideshare launch programs.

By Application

The communication held the highest share of small satellite market, which was 34.5% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032. This dominance and growth will continue to propel by the increasingly broad-based demand for broadband infrastructure globally, particularly in rural and remote areas.

By End-User Industry

Fueled by the rapid growth of private satellite constellations for Earth observation, broadband connectivity and data analytics services, commercial end-users led the small satellite market with a 46.0% share in 2024. Rising investments on satellite-based surveillance, secure communication and reconnaissance missions are driving growth of the Government & Military segment, which is anticipated to be the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Orbit

The low-earth orbit (LEO) segment accounted for the highest share in the small satellite market, contributing to nearly 52.2% share in 2024, and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to its application in urgent communication and monitoring.

North America Led the Marke Owing to Robust Government Space Programs

North America captured 40.5% share of small satellite market in 2024 owing to more robust government space programs, advanced launch infrastructure, and major commercial players, such as SF, Planet Labs, and Rocket Lab.

The APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.48% during 2025-2032 in the small satellite market due to the growing government investments, increasing private sector participation and demand for connectivity and Earth observation.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites into LEO using Falcon 9 for its 28th successful mission with booster B1067; part of its ongoing expansion of the Starlink broadband constellation.

