Festi hf.: Buyback program week 36

In week 36 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 51,440,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|36
|3.9.2025
|13:29:12
|80.000
|300
|24.000.000
|36
|4.9.2025
|11:19:16
|50.000
|304
|15.200.000
|36
|5.9.2025
|12:41:58
|40.000
|306
|12.240.000
|170.000
|51.440.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 1,731,226 own shares or 0.55% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,655,000 own shares for 495,110,000 ISK and holds today 1,901,226 own shares or 0.61% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).