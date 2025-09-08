GPTBots Launches AI Workspace 2.0 and Marketplace to Empower Every Employee with AI

HONG KONG, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, Aurora Mobile's (NASDAQ: JG) enterprise AI platform, unveiled a major platform upgrade featuring AI Workspace 2.0 and the launch of its new Marketplace. This evolution transforms GPTBots from a developer-focused tool into a comprehensive AI productivity platform accessible to every employee.

Workspace 2.0: AI-Powered Productivity for Everyone

The upgraded AI Workspace delivers powerful capabilities through an intuitive, no-code interface designed for the entire workforce.

1. Enhanced Core Features:

• Enterprise AI Search: Multimodal search across images, audio, and documents with customizable models for rapid insights from corporate data

• Automated Workflows: No-code process automation that transforms complex business workflows into simple form inputs

2. New Marketplace Ecosystem:

The newly launched Marketplace offers plug-and-play AI applications for immediate deployment across organizations.

Launch Highlight: "Live Speechly"

This intelligent meeting assistant provides real-time translation, summarizes key points, generates action plans, and integrates with CRM and task management systems to maximize meeting value.



The Marketplace will expand to include both first-party and third-party applications, covering general productivity tools and industry-specific solutions.



3. Development Space: Empowering Technical Teams

While democratizing AI access, GPTBots strengthens its Development Space for technical users. Developers can build custom AI solutions from scratch or leverage pre-built templates like "Customer Support" and "Lead Generation" for rapid deployment.

Enterprise Foundation: Integration and Governance

Platform Integrations:

• Telegram Integration: Single AI agents now manage multiple customer service bots and monitor group chats 24/7 for proactive engagement

Governance Controls:

The enhanced Space Management module provides application review, granular permissions, cost controls, and custom integrations for secure AI adoption.

"Our vision is to democratize AI and make it as ubiquitous as Microsoft Office," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots. "We're opening AI capabilities to every employee, not just developers."

Looking Ahead: Multi-Agent Systems

This update introduces the Multi-Agent System creation portal, enabling enterprises to build collaborative "AI expert teams" that autonomously plan and execute complex tasks like market research.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI platform supporting everything from single agents to collaborative Multi-Agent teams. Through no-code interfaces, a rich marketplace, and enterprise security, GPTBots helps organizations achieve efficiency gains and innovation in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Ida

Marketing Specialist

marketing@gptbots.ai