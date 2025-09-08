Robotic Warfare Market Size to Grow USD 51.33 Billion by 2032 | Due to Surging Demand for Autonomous Combat Systems | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Warfare Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Robotic Warfare Market was worth USD 31.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 51.33 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.25% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Adoption of Modular Unmanned Combat Systems in Naval Warfare

The robotic warfare business is expanding a lot because more and more people are interested in modular, missile-equipped unmanned systems. Different kinds of military forces are also using smart operational systems that can do more than one job, including surveillance, strike, electronic warfare, and logistics support. This shift is necessary because we need more force multipliers and less risk to people in dangerous areas.

The United States Robotic Warfare Market growth is propelled due to the surging investments in autonomous military systems, the need for advanced electronic warfare solutions and strategic push to reduce human intervention in war zones.

Get a Sample Report of Robotic Warfare Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8087

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall

QinetiQ

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics

Thales

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo

Textron

L3Harris Technologies

SAAB

Hanwha Aerospace

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Milrem Robotics

EDGE Group

Boston Dynamics

Robotic Warfare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 31.62 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 51.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.25% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Capability(Unmanned platforms & systems, Exoskeleton & wearables, Target acquisition systems and Turret and weapon systems)

• By Application(Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Logistics & Support, Search & Rescue, Tracking & Targeting, Combat & Operations and Others)

• By Mode of Operation(Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)

• By Domain(Land, Marine and Airborne)

Purchase Single User PDF of Robotic Warfare Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8087

Key Industry Segmentation

By Capability

In 2024, the Unmanned platforms & systems segment accounted for approximately 36% of the Robotic Warfare market share. This growth is driven by a significant demand from defense operations persisting autonomous ground and aerial systems across mostgeographies. The Target acquisition systems segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in Robotic Warfare market during 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 13.37% due to the surging integration of AI-powered vision systems, real-time data processing, and advanced sensors to enhance precision in identifying, tracking, and engaging enemy targets.

By Application

The Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) segment accounted for approximately 28% of the Robotic Warfare market share in 2024 owing to the surging use of autonomous drones, ground robots, and sensor-fusion systems that collect and relay real-time battlefield intelligence. The Combat & Operations segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Robotic Warfare market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period. The segment’s expansion is driven by the surging deployment of autonomous systems for frontline combat roles, including direct engagement, fire support, and tactical maneuvers.

By Mode of Operation

In 2024, the Semi-Autonomous segment accounted for approximately 62% of the Robotic Warfare market share owing to the balance it offers between human control and machine efficiency, allowing remote operation with advanced decision-support systems. The Autonomous segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Robotic Warfare market during 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 6.76% This segment’s growth is propelled by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, and machine learning, enabling robotic systems to operate independently in dynamic and hostile environments.

By Domain

In 2024, the Land segment accounted for approximately 41% of the Robotic Warfare market share, highlighting its dominant role in current defense operations. This leadership is driven by the widespread use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for reconnaissance, logistics support, combat assistance, and explosive ordnance disposal. The Airborne segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Robotic Warfare market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 9.10%, driven by rising demand for UAVs in ISR, precision strike, and EW missions.

North America Led the Market Owing to Rapid Autonomous Technologies’ Adoption

In 2024 North America dominated the Robotic Warfare market and accounted for 44% of revenue share. This leadership is driven by high defense spending, rapid adoption of autonomous technologies, and strong presence of key defense contractors.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Robotic Warfare Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 7.91%. This acceleration is driven by increasing defense budgets, rising geopolitical tensions, and rapid advancements in indigenous unmanned technologies.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Robotic Warfare Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8087

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2024, Elbit Systems unveiled the Sigma 155×52 automated wheeled howitzer at AUSA 2024, aiming to modernize US Army artillery with advanced mobility, automation, and rapid-fire capabilities, while General Dynamics showcased its TRX Defender, Stryker MCOTM, and MUTT XM platforms, emphasizing robotic integration, hybrid-electric drives, and enhanced survivability for next-gen battlefield operations.

Elbit Systems unveiled the Sigma 155×52 automated wheeled howitzer at AUSA 2024, aiming to modernize US Army artillery with advanced mobility, automation, and rapid-fire capabilities, while General Dynamics showcased its TRX Defender, Stryker MCOTM, and MUTT XM platforms, emphasizing robotic integration, hybrid-electric drives, and enhanced survivability for next-gen battlefield operations. In June 2025, Northrop Grumman has integrated the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s robotic payload onto its Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV), advancing DARPA’s satellite servicing goals. The MRV will now undergo space-condition testing to enable robotic inspection, repair, and relocation in geosynchronous orbit.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – Helps you understand the growing ethical and legal frameworks surrounding autonomous weapons. 52% of countries now have legal frameworks for autonomous weapon deployment, and 63% of military contracts mandate human-in-the-loop systems, signaling increasing regulatory oversight.

– Helps you understand the growing ethical and legal frameworks surrounding autonomous weapons. 52% of countries now have legal frameworks for autonomous weapon deployment, and 63% of military contracts mandate human-in-the-loop systems, signaling increasing regulatory oversight. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – Helps you identify the extent of deployment and integration of robotic systems in modern warfare. Robotic warfare units are now deployed by over 25 countries, with land operations accounting for 47% of total deployment, and annual procurement of autonomous systems outpacing remotely operated ones by 19%.

– Helps you identify the extent of deployment and integration of robotic systems in modern warfare. Robotic warfare units are now deployed by over 25 countries, with land operations accounting for 47% of total deployment, and annual procurement of autonomous systems outpacing remotely operated ones by 19%. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – Helps you identify vulnerabilities in sourcing critical components for robotic platforms. Communication latency in remote-operated robots during real-time combat still varies by region, with latency spikes linked to geopolitical tensions affecting component supply chains.

– Helps you identify vulnerabilities in sourcing critical components for robotic platforms. Communication latency in remote-operated robots during real-time combat still varies by region, with latency spikes linked to geopolitical tensions affecting component supply chains. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – Helps you uncover key innovation trends and future investment areas R&D spending on robotic warfare has grown 14% YoY, with over 300 patents filed annually. 41% of active systems now use AI-based targeting, and 27% support swarm coordination.

– Helps you uncover key innovation trends and future investment areas R&D spending on robotic warfare has grown 14% YoY, with over 300 patents filed annually. 41% of active systems now use AI-based targeting, and 27% support swarm coordination. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – Helps you gauge the strength and innovation pipelines of leading defense tech players. Key players are accelerating tech upgrades in robotic platforms every 2–3 years and investing heavily in AI-driven autonomy, reflected in faster mission cycles and reduced error rates in target identification.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.