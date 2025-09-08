MEXC Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay with 100% Fee Cashback Celebration Event

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay payment options, enabling worldwide access to crypto purchases through familiar payment methods. To celebrate this milestone, MEXC will also launch an event offering 100% fee cashback on users' first eligible purchase.

Enhanced Security and User Experience

The integration supports instant purchases of over 30 cryptocurrencies using more than 50 fiat currencies, significantly streamlining the onboarding process for both newcomers and experienced investors. Transactions can now be completed within seconds using existing Apple or Google wallets, eliminating additional account setups or complex verification processes.

To purchase crypto using Apple Pay or Google Pay, users simply need to:

Visit the Quick Buy page on MEXC. Select your preferred cryptocurrency and fiat currency. Choose Apple Pay or Google Pay as the payment method at checkout. The purchase is completed instantly, with funds securely credited to the MEXC account.

The integration also leverages advanced encryption and biometric authentication, providing bank-grade security for cryptocurrency transactions. Both Apple Pay and Google Pay utilize tokenization technology, ensuring sensitive financial information remains protected throughout the process.

Celebration Event Offers 100% Fee Cashback

MEXC will launch a celebration event from September 8 to October 8, 2025, at 10:00 UTC. Users who register for the event and complete their first eligible purchase of at least $100 equivalent using Apple Pay or Google Pay will receive 100% fee cashback, credited to their accounts in USDT.

Ongoing Commitment to Accessibility and Innovation

By seamlessly connecting traditional payment infrastructure with cryptocurrency markets, this integration advances MEXC's goal of eliminating complexity from digital asset purchases. This commitment to user-friendly innovation extends across MEXC's entire platform. Through providing diverse investment opportunities with over 3,000 tokens, daily airdrop events, low trading fees, and industry-leading liquidity, MEXC continues to create a convenient, efficient, and user-centric trading platform that meets the evolving needs of global users.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.