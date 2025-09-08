MEXC Lists Openledger (OPEN) with $90,000 in OPEN and 15,000 USDT Airdrop+ Event





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the successful listing of Openledger (OPEN) . To celebrate the new listing, MEXC launched an Airdrop+ event featuring a combined prize pool of $90,000 in OPEN and 15,000 USDT, open to both new and existing users.

Openledger represents a groundbreaking AI-blockchain infrastructure that enables users to train and deploy specialized models using community-owned datasets (Datanets). The protocol allows users to create Datanets, contribute to public ones, build models, and publish them with transparent tokenized mechanics. The platform's native OPEN token, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, serves multiple functions within the ecosystem including governance, paying for transactions and gas fees, rewarding data contributors, and AI agent staking.

Event Highlights

The Airdrop+ event runs from September 5, 2025, 10:00 - September 15, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share $80,000 in OPEN (New user exclusive)

Deposit and share (New user exclusive) Benefit 2: Futures Challenge - Trade to share 15,000 USDT in Futures bonus (New user exclusive)

Futures Challenge - Trade to share (New user exclusive) Benefit 3: Spot Challenge - Trade to share $5,000 in OPEN (For all users)

Spot Challenge - Trade to share (For all users) Benefit 4: Invite new users and share $5,000 in OPEN (For all users)

In addition, MEXC is offering zero trading fees for the OPEN/USDT and OPEN/USDC spot trading pairs starting from September 8, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC). The OPEN/USDT promotion will end at Sep 22, 2025, 11:00 (UTC), while OPEN/USDC will enjoy permanent zero trading fees until further notice.

The listing of Openledger (OPEN) represents another valuable addition to MEXC's trading assets, while demonstrating the exchange's unwavering commitment to helping users access the most promising innovative projects at the earliest opportunity. This user-focused approach has driven exceptional growth, with TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report showing MEXC posted the largest spot market share increase among major exchanges, rising 2.4% quarter-over-quarter from 7.2% to 9.6%.

MEXC continues to leverage its extensive selection of over 3,000 listed tokens, daily airdrop benefits, competitive trading fees, industry-leading liquidity depth, and robust security infrastructure to provide users with a secure and efficient trading environment. The exchange remains committed to strengthening product and service innovation, creating greater value for users in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

For complete event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

