SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size to Hit USD 34.85 Billion by 2032 Due to Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Insights | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The SaaS-based Business Analytics Market size was valued at USD 12.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 34.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.23% over 2025-2032.”

The SaaS-based Business Analytics Market growth is driven by increasing demand for real-time data insights, cost-effective cloud deployment models, and the rising adoption of data-driven decision-making across enterprises.

The integration of AI, ML, and automation into analytics solutions further accelerates market growth. Additionally, the surge in remote work and digital transformation initiatives across industries has amplified the need for scalable, flexible, and collaborative analytics tools, positioning SaaS-based platforms as a preferred choice for both SMEs and large enterprises.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.09 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 34.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.23% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Architecture Type (Multi-Tenant, Single-Tenant)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise (SME))

• By Analytics Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics)

• By End Users (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Media, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Saas-Based Business Analytics Market in 2024 With a 63% Revenue Share

Large enterprises dominated the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market in 2024 with a 63% revenue share due to their considerable IT budget, complex data ecosystems and the demand for advanced analytics capabilities. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.65% over 2025-2032, driven by increasing digitalization, cost-effective SaaS adoption, and demand for real-time insights without large IT teams.

By End-Users, BFSI Segment Led the Saas-Based Business Analytics Market in 2024 With a 25% Revenue Share

The BFSI segment led the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market in 2024 with a 25% revenue share, due to the sectors high dependence of real-time data to identify potential frauds, customer profiling and risk management. The retail and e-commerce segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.61% over 2025-2032, owing to growing need for customer-based insights, inventory prediction, and customized marketing.

By Architecture Type, Multi-Tenant Segment Dominated the Saas-Based Business Analytics Market in 2024 With a 74% Share

The multi-tenant segment dominated the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market in 2024 with a 74% revenue share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.86% over 2025-2032. This dominance and rapid growth are driven by its cost-efficiency, scalability, and ease of deployment across industries. Multi-tenancy allows multiple users to access a single software instance, reducing infrastructure costs and enabling quicker updates.

By Analytics Type, Descriptive Analytics Dominated the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market in 2024

Descriptive analytics dominated the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market share in 2024 with a 44%, due to its foundational role in helping organizations understand historical data patterns and performance. Prescriptive analytics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.78% over 2025-2032 owing to the increasing demand for actionable, real-time decision recommendations.

North America Dominated the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During 2024-2032

North America dominated the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market in 2024 with a 39% revenue share due to early cloud adoption, advanced IT infrastructure, and a high concentration of tech-savvy enterprises.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.18% over 2025-2032, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding startup ecosystems, and increasing cloud penetration in emerging economies including India and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Microsoft and CrowdStrike announced a strategic collaboration to align threat-actor taxonomies, enhancing cross-platform cybersecurity intelligence and streamlining threat detection across shared enterprise ecosystems.

