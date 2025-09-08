Nutritional Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 743.51 Billion in 2032, Fuelled by Increased Health Consciousness and Functional Food Technology – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size & Growth Outlook

According to SNS Insider, the global Nutritional Supplements Market was valued at USD 450.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 743.51 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.46% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market accounted for USD 89.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 154.17 billion by 2032, registering a strong CAGR of 7.09%.





Get Free Sample Report of Nutritional Supplements Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8130

This expansion is being driven by consumers' growing emphasis on preventive wellness, the explosion of online distribution channels in e-commerce, and the emergence of personalized nutrition solutions fueled by AI-powered health data analytics. Nutritional supplements are not merely about vitamins and minerals anymore they include now functional foods, probiotics, protein powders, and botanicals intended for supporting immunity, cognitive function, and healthy aging.

Market Overview

Nutritional supplements have emerged as a cornerstone of the contemporary health & wellness revolution. Customers are embracing supplements to fill nutritional deficiencies, treat long-term ailments, and enhance overall well-being. As lifestyle-disease conditions like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease become increasingly prevalent, convenient and accessible solutions are needed.

In the United States, this trend is further strengthened by an engaged healthcare culture and increasing demand for clean-label, plant-based, and science-supported formulations. Millennials & Gen Z shoppers are particularly looking for personalized supplement regimens, whereas older consumers are concerned with bone, joint, and brain health. Momentum in the market is also fueled by telehealth and digital channels, which are facilitating direct-to-consumer supplement subscription platforms.

Major Companies in the Nutritional Supplements Market Include:

Amway

Nestlé Health Science

Abbott

Glanbia Nutritionals

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare

Bayer AG

Herbalife Nutrition

Nature’s Bounty

GNC Holdings

NOW Foods

Unilever

The Nature’s Way Company

Garden of Life

Blackmores

Himalaya Wellness

Otsuka Holdings

Arkopharma

Church & Dwight Co.

MuscleTech

and Sami-Sabinsa Group

Nutritional Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Vitamins and minerals dominate the Nutritional Supplements Market with over 35% share. They are essential for key bodily functions, including immunity, bone health, and metabolism. Their broad applicability across all age groups and preventive health benefits makes them the first choice for consumers seeking to maintain overall wellness and energy levels.

Probiotics are the fastest-growing segment due to rising awareness of gut health and the human microbiome’s role in overall well-being. Consumers increasingly recognize the connection between digestive health and immunity, mood, and metabolism. Probiotics are now incorporated into various formats, including capsules, powders, and functional foods, driving adoption and market growth globally.

By Form

Tablets hold the leading position with around 32% market share due to their stability, extended shelf life, and cost-effective production. They are convenient for daily consumption, easily portable, and widely accepted by consumers. Tablets allow precise dosing, making them suitable for both single-nutrient and multinutrient formulations.

Gummies are experiencing rapid growth as consumers, especially children and adults, prefer chewable and flavored alternatives to traditional pills. The segment benefits from innovation in taste, texture, and nutrient blending. Gummies make supplementation enjoyable and encourage consistent use, which drives higher adoption rates among those hesitant to take conventional tablets or capsules.

By Consumer Group

Adults represent the primary consumer group, contributing over 45% of market revenue. Lifestyle-related diseases, work stress, and proactive health management drive this segment. Adults seek supplements to boost immunity, improve energy, and prevent nutrient deficiencies. Rising awareness of holistic wellness and preventive care further strengthens the demand among this age group.

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies and drug stores dominate with around 40% market share, trusted for professional advice and availability of physician-recommended supplements. Consumers prefer these outlets for safety, authenticity, and product variety. Prescription-based supplements and specialized formulations for specific health conditions make this channel a reliable and preferred choice.

Need Any Customization Research on Nutritional Supplements Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8130

Asia Pacific Leads While North America Accelerates Growth in the Global Nutritional Supplements Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024, approximately 37.07%. This dominance is attributed to a massive population base, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about preventive health. Countries including China and India are witnessing a surge in demand for nutritional supplements, driven by urbanization, changing lifestyles, and an increasing focus on health and wellness. The region's diverse dietary habits and the prevalence of nutrient deficiencies further contribute to the market's expansion.

North America is the fastest-growing market, with the U.S. leading the way. The market is deeply penetrated, especially among adults and the aging population who actively use multivitamins and joint-health supplements. Factors such as high healthcare costs, a focus on preventive care, and a well-established retail infrastructure are driving growth. Additionally, increasing consumer interest in personalized nutrition and functional foods is contributing to the market's expansion in this region.

Recent Developments in the Nutritional Supplements Market

Nestlé Health Science expanded its Personalized nutrition portfolio, developed in 2025, and launched an AI-driven Digital Health Platform.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition announced the introduction of a new plant-based protein line designed with Gen Z consumers in mind, with sustainability at the forefront.

Herbalife Ltd. has collaborated with digital health startup in developing supplement tracking wearable device, for monitoring real time-person health.

Amway launched a worldwide traceability platform, which enables consumers to trace the origins and quality of ingredients with QR codes.

Pharmavite LLC committed to a new R&D facility to expedite clinical research for women’s health supplements.

Statistical Insights & Trends

Over 65% of U.S. adults have reported taking dietary supplements daily.

The sports nutrition supplements segment is also estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 8%, faster than all other segments, because of increasing sports fitness activity.

Between 2020 and 2024, e-commerce sales of dietary supplements grew by 40%, giving online retail the strongest growth in any distribution channel.

Botanical supplements (turmeric, ashwagandha, elderberry) are experiencing double-digit growth, as consumers continue to seek out more natural options.

Buy the Full Nutritional Supplements Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8130

Nutritional Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 450.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 743.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.46% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Vitamins & Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Herbal Supplements, Omega Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Meal Replacements, Others (e.g., enzymes, fibers))



• By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, Gummies, Liquids, Others (e.g., effervescent, sprays))



• By Consumer Group (Infants, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, and Elderly Population)



• By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, Others (e.g., convenience stores, clinics)) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Related Reports

Wellness Supplements Market to Reach USD 470.93 Billion by 2032

Global Multivitamin for Women Market to Reach USD 13.64 Billion by 2032

Immune Health Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 56.23 Billion by 2032

Digestive Health Supplements Market to Surpass USD 111.96 Billion by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.