HPQ Silicon Projects Annual Capacity of 1.5 Million HPQ ENDURA+ 18650 Cells

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to announce that Novacium SAS [1], has finalized its 2025–2026 production plan for its third-generation (GEN3) engineered silicon-based anode material.

Following internal assessments, Novacium has confirmed that its Lyon, France, facility is capable of producing approximately 2 tonnes per year (TPY) of GEN3 anode material. This production level supports the manufacturing of up to 1.5 million HPQ ENDURA+ and/or NOVACIUM-branded 18650 lithium-ion battery cells annually.

“Our ability to produce sufficient material for over a million high-performance battery cells per year is a tangible demonstration of the commercial readiness of our GEN3 technology,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and Novacium SAS. “By leveraging existing large-scale battery production facilities, we can bring advanced cells to market without delay and at competitive cost, while continuing to scale our material output.”







Partial Image of HPQ ENDURA+ 18650 datasheet

[Click here to download full 18650 datasheet]

As outlined in our June 18, 2025, press release, cell production will be subcontracted to a large-scale battery manufacturer with the infrastructure already in place to meet the required volumes [2]. This approach enables HPQ and Novacium to rapidly transition from material production to commercial-scale battery cell deployment, without the need to invest in costly new facilities.

For context, comparable 18650 cells currently available on the market—typically offering lower energy density and shorter cycle life—retail between US$4.50 and US$8.00 per cell [3]. By delivering higher-performance alternatives in this established price range, HPQ and Novacium are positioned to capture meaningful value in a global market where annual demand for cylindrical cells continues to expand across mobility, consumer electronics, and energy storage sectors.

Novacium has further determined that expanding its GEN3 engineered silicon-based anode material production capacity to 50 tonnes per year (TPY) would enable the manufacture of approximately 40 million HPQ ENDURA+ and/or NOVACIUM-branded 18650 battery cells annually [4]. This scale of output would represent a significant step toward addressing the fast-growing demand for high-performance cylindrical lithium-ion batteries.

To advance this objective, HPQ is in active discussions with prospective public and private financing partners to support the development and construction of a dedicated 50-TPY pilot plant. The facility would be specifically designed for the production of GEN3 anode material, ensuring process consistency, scalability, and integration with existing cell manufacturing infrastructure.

Securing the required financing represents the next critical milestone for HPQ and Novacium. Once completed, the project will transition into detailed engineering, followed by construction and commissioning, setting the stage for scaled commercial production and long-term revenue generation.

“Scaling to 50 tonnes per year marks the bridge from limited pilot output to industrial relevance,” added Mr. Tourillon. “With financing and construction of a dedicated plant, we will be positioned to deliver tens of millions of advanced cells annually strengthening our ability to monetize our technology portfolio and pursue North American production opportunities in line with global supply chain priorities.”

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Novacium is a cleantech start-up based in Lyon, France, founded by three French Ph.D. engineers—Dr. Jed Kraiem (COO), Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk (CTO), and Dr. Julien Degoulange (CIO)—and supported by HPQ Silicon Inc. The company aims to develop high-value-added technologies in the energy sector by combining deep scientific expertise with a strong industrial vision.

[2] For business and confidentiality reasons, the Company will not be disclosing the manufacturer’s name at this time.

[3] Based on HPQ and Novacium management’s review of publicly available pricing information and discussions with potential customers.

[4] Internal analyses prepared by the Novacium technical team..

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium — of which HPQ is a shareholder — the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding HPQ Silicon and Novacium’s development of silicon anode-based battery technology. Management expects progress toward manufacturing, prototype testing, commercialization, financing, and positioning in capital markets. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to HPQ batteries is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca), and on the Company’s website at: www.hpqsilicon.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3bf562b-83ee-4541-a86d-9f8504797ad4