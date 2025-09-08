Vertex to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Vertex’s investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.



For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com



