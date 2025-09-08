COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2025 - September 8, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025 of August 26, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|30,000
|490.01
|14,700,200
|September 1, 2025
|10,000
|492.81
|4,928,100
|September 2, 2025
|10,000
|492.64
|4,926,400
|September 3, 2025
|10,000
|486.80
|4,868,000
|September 4, 2025
|10,000
|485.55
|4,855,500
|September 5, 2025
|10,000
|488.64
|4,886,400
|Total accumulated under the program
|80,000
|489.56
|39,164,600
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 683,042 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
