Application Management Services Market to Hit $185.55 Billion by 2032 Due to Modernization, Cloud Immigration & Security Management | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Management Services Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Application Management Services Market Size was valued at USD 41.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 185.55 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

The market includes a wide array of services deployed to enhance, renew, or customize application software systems in a wide array of business applications, including in-house and pre-packaged applications. Nowadays, companies are investing more and more in the digital journey, driven by the need to manage applications and application security in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective manner. Offerings within AMS encompass application portfolio Management, modernization, cloud migration, and security management.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Accenture

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Dell Inc.

Google

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

IBM

OpenText Corporation

Oracle

SAP

Application Management Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 41.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 185.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.7% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Service Type (Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Security, Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security, Application Modernization, Cloud Application Migration, and Others)

• By Deployment Type (Hosted, On-premise)

• By End-User Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Manufacturing, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Services, Application Security Segment Dominated the Market with a Revenue Share of 25% in 2024

The Application Security segment dominates the services category with the largest revenue share of 25% in 2024. This growth is driven by the surge in demand to secure applications from vulnerabilities and attacks among enterprises. The Mobile Application Security segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period owing to the rise of mobile-first strategies across industries necessitates stringent security protocols to safeguard user data and application integrity.

By Deployment, Hosted Deployment Segment Leads the Market with a Dominant Revenue Share of 69% in 2024

The Hosted deployment segment leads the market with a dominant revenue share of 69% in 2024. The growth is driven by the increasing preference for outsourcing application operations to external service providers is accelerating the shift toward hosted models. The On-premise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period due to enterprises with strict regulatory requirements and data control needs continue to favor on-premise deployment.

By End-User, BFSI Segment Held the Largest Share of 23% in 2024

The BFSI segment holds the largest share of 23% in 2024 among end users owing to the sector’s high dependence on secure, compliant, and efficient digital applications. The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period due to industry's transition to automation and smart manufacturing necessitates reliable application environments.

North America Dominated the Application Management Services Market; Asia Pacific is Growing at a CAGR of 22.46%

The North America region accounted for an estimated 29% Application Management Services Market share in 2024. High cloud adoption, digital transformation initiatives, and early enterprise IT maturity are accelerating AMS demand across major North American industries.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 22.46%. Rapid digitalization, IT outsourcing, and cloud-based service expansion across SMEs are propelling AMS demand in Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments:

April 2025 – Accenture acquired deep-tech education firm TalentSprint to expand its LearnVantage capabilities, enhancing enterprise and government talent for application and systems services. This strengthens their capacity to deliver advanced AMS solutions.

Accenture acquired deep-tech education firm TalentSprint to expand its LearnVantage capabilities, enhancing enterprise and government talent for application and systems services. This strengthens their capacity to deliver advanced AMS solutions. June 2025 – AWS is consolidating its AI-led business tools into the “Q Business Suite” (QBS), combining services such as QuickSight and Q Business to streamline generative AI and BI capabilities for enterprise applications. This move reflects AWS’s strategy to manage and optimize cloud-based applications more holistically, core to AMS offerings.

Exclusive Sections of the Application Management Services Market Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – Helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. As enterprises extend application lifecycles (Section 5.1), sustainability gains are realized through reduced infrastructure refresh cycles and better resource optimization, aligning with green IT initiatives and compliance standards.

Helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. As enterprises extend application lifecycles (Section 5.1), sustainability gains are realized through reduced infrastructure refresh cycles and better resource optimization, aligning with green IT initiatives and compliance standards. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – Helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply. AMS contract renewal and customization rates (Section 5.4) provide critical signals on service demand saturation, vendor capacity, and the need for scaling specialized talent or platforms across managed services portfolios.

Helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply. AMS contract renewal and customization rates (Section 5.4) provide critical signals on service demand saturation, vendor capacity, and the need for scaling specialized talent or platforms across managed services portfolios. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – Helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The Shadow IT discovery rate (Section 5.3) reveals operational blind spots within enterprise IT ecosystems, signaling potential vulnerabilities and risk exposure stemming from unmanaged or unvetted software usage.

Helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The Shadow IT discovery rate (Section 5.3) reveals operational blind spots within enterprise IT ecosystems, signaling potential vulnerabilities and risk exposure stemming from unmanaged or unvetted software usage. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – Helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Increasing intelligence integration metrics (Section 5.2) reflect the adoption of AI/ML, predictive monitoring, and automation within AMS, paving the way for smarter service delivery and transformation initiatives.

Helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Increasing intelligence integration metrics (Section 5.2) reflect the adoption of AI/ML, predictive monitoring, and automation within AMS, paving the way for smarter service delivery and transformation initiatives. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – Helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players. Contract renewal & customization patterns (Section 5.4) offer insights into vendor stickiness, value differentiation, and the ability of providers to tailor solutions across verticals, critical indicators of competitive positioning.

