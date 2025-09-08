ModelOp Announces 2025 AI Governance Leadership Summit on October 15 - The Agentic Advantage: How Enterprises Innovate Without Losing Control

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentic AI is unlike anything large enterprises have introduced or scaled before and preparing for it requires a fundamental shift - including new architecture, control models, and an operating culture. ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance software for enterprises, announced today the date for its must-attend digital event for CIOs, CDAOs, CAIOs, and responsible AI leaders.

The 2025 AI Governance Leadership Summit – The Agentic Advantage: How Enterprises Innovate Without Losing Control on October 15 – will bring together top enterprise AI, risk, innovation, and governance leaders for an immersive, forward-looking event that delivers actionable advice. It will enable organizations to better navigate the flood of AI Agent and Agentic AI use cases from business users and technology leaders while preparing to evaluate their value and risk and then safely and effectively bring them to production. Register here for this year’s free, digital Summit.



AI leaders frequently are under pressure to accelerate innovation. However, without clear guidelines, visibility, and cost controls - these initiatives can quickly spiral into security, financial, and regulatory liabilities. The risks related to Agentic AI are real and urgent: data leakage, uncontrolled access across your digital supply chain and vendor SaaS tools, and decision-making without oversight. This digital Summit will explore Agentic AI lifecycle management and governance best practices, while offering a forward-looking roadmap for technical and non-technical leaders alike. Thought leaders and technical experts will explain strategies to balance innovation with safety, quality, and financial due diligence as Agentic AI enters your organization’s real-world workflows.



Topics to be discussed include:

What CIOs, CDAOs, CAIOs, and responsible AI leaders must do today to enable Agentic AI while mitigating its risks.

New protocols like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communications are shaping secure Agentic architectures.

How do you measure ROI while reducing risk in autonomous systems that act independently?

How can organizations detect and prevent agent misuse, data leaks, or malicious activity across complex ecosystems?

What role will AI governance play in monitoring usage and cost controls?



Recent editions of the Summit have featured influential speakers across AI, analytics, and governance. Last year’s event included California State Senator Scott Wiener, author of SB 1047: Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act and the renowned thought leader Bill Franks, the Director of the Center for Data Science and Analytics within the School of Data Science and Analytics at Kennesaw State University. Participating organizations have included Prudential Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Mastercard, FINRA and more. Expect similarly inspiring voices in 2025 - stay tuned as ModelOp will announce the keynote speaker very soon.



Don’t miss the chance to lead the future of trustworthy AI innovation. Register now for the 2025 AI Governance Leadership Summit and secure your place among the most progressive enterprises driving innovative, safe, and ethical AI forward.



About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle automation and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. It enables organizations to bring all of their AI initiatives - from ML and GenAI to agents and Agentic AI - to market faster, at scale, and with the confidence of end-to-end control, oversight, and value realization. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world - including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies - because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



