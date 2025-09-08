Aeries Technology Caps Eight Months of Momentum with Financial Turnaround, AI-Driven GCC Innovation, and Strategic Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today recapped a strong first eight months of 2025, highlighting record quarterly performance, strategic leadership realignment, platform-led AI innovation, and aggressive global expansion.

January–March 2025: Leadership Realignment to Sharpen Focus

In February, Aeries underwent a strategic leadership transition.

Ajay Khare was appointed Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Webb assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer.

This realignment reinforced the company’s focus on core North American clients, AI-driven enterprise transformation, and disciplined operational execution.

April–June 2025: Strategic Growth, PE Partnerships, and Marquee GCC Wins

In June, Eli Mendoza joined as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, tasked with deepening private equity partnerships and expanding go-to-market strategy.

Aeries successfully completed and transitioned a 300+ member GCC in India for a top U.S. healthcare fintech platform.

Signed a Letter of Intent with Cority to launch AI-powered GCCs in India and Mexico, showcasing its build-operate-transfer (BOT) GCC model.



July–August 2025: Record Results, AI Platform Launches, and Market Strength

Restored Nasdaq compliance in July, regaining alignment with minimum bid price requirement.

Launched the AI Partner Network, aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption for mid-market firms.

Debuted AeriesOne, an integrated generative-AI platform that helps enterprises scale from pilot programs to production outcomes.

Reported the strongest quarter in company history (quarter ended June 30, 2025), featuring positive operating cash flow and a $17M year-over-year improvement in net income.

“Ahead of the year’s close, we’ve paired disciplined execution with a platform approach to AI inside GCCs,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer. “The result is measurable operating leverage for clients and a stronger, more predictable growth engine for Aeries.”

Looking Ahead: Platform Scaling and Global Expansion

For the remainder of 2025, Aeries will:

Extend AeriesOne use cases across industries

Add new capabilities to the AI Partner Network

Deepen nearshore operations to complement its India delivery hubs



In September 2025, Aeries announced expansion plans to meet accelerating client demand, including:

500+ new roles across India and Mexico over 12 months, in AI, tech, finance, and operations

New offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune

Continued scaling of nearshore operations in Guadalajara, Mexico



