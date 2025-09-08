Juve Stabia’s Romeo Menti Stadium to Host “Final Four” of Italy’s First-Ever Serie A Women’s Cup from September 23-27





Both Semifinals will be broadcast live on Sky Sport with the Final on RAI 2

Dublin, Ireland and Naples, Italy, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, the first to list on Nasdaq, is pleased to announce that the Romeo Menti Stadium of its majority-owned Serie B club Juve Stabia will host the first-ever Serie A Women’s Cup “Final Four” in Castellammare di Stabia.

https://www.calciofemminileitaliano.it/featured/serie-a-womens-cup-decisa-la-sede-della-final-four/.

“It’s a great honor to host the Final Four at Juve Stabia’s Romeo Menti Stadium, and cast a spotlight on the highest level of Italian women’s professional soccer, Serie A, with such a prestigious event,” said Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Dan McClory. “Bringing the 2025 Serie A Cup to Campania marks the return to southern Italy of the final stage of a major women's event, two years after Juventus defeated Roma in the 2023 Coppa Italia Women's Final in Salerno,” stated McClory.

Juve Stabia and the city of Castellammare di Stabia are ready to welcome the four teams—the top-placed teams from each of the three groups and the best second-placed team—who will emerge from the first phase of the new competition, featuring the 12 Serie A Women’s clubs.

The two semifinals will be played on Tuesday the 23rd of September at 8:30 pm and Wednesday the 24th at 6:30 pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and streamed on NOW. The final on Saturday the 27th of September will begin at 5:30 pm, broadcast live on Rai 2 and Sky Sport and streamed on RaiPlay and NOW.

The Serie A Women's Cup Final Four will be presented on Tuesday, September 16th at a press conference scheduled for 12:00 pm at the Reggia di Quisisana royal palace. The conference will be attended by the mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, Luigi Vicinanza, Filippo Polcino, representing Juve Stabia as CEO, and the president of Serie A Women, Federica Cappelletti.

Juve Stabia is better known as “The Other Team of Naples,” and Le Vespe of Castellammare di Stabia recorded the highest market value increase in Italy’s Serie B football league over the 2024-25 season as reported in Virgilio Sport. Juve Stabia’s valuation was up 245% to US $32 million using quantitative data from Transfermarkt, and qualitative analysis from Social Media Soccer.

Since the 2024-25 season began after promotion from Serie C to Serie B, Juve Stabia’s squad value surged from US$ 9.3 million based on the Club’s strong performance on the field, with a run from 5th place into the Serie A promotion playoffs all the way to the semifinals.

Through Brera’s Nasdaq-listed shares, investors have had the opportunity to participate in this valuation increase milestone following Brera’s ownership, and also signals Juve Stabia’s growing competitiveness on increasingly higher levels of professional football.

