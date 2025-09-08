Presidio Acquires transACT Technology Solutions to Accelerate Global Expansion and Strengthen Digital Leadership in the UK and Ireland

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of transACT Technology Solutions, a UK-based digital transformation specialist. This strategic move expands Presidio’s business in the UK and Ireland and accelerates growth in key technology platforms.

transACT Technology Solutions helps organizations of all sizes deliver transformative business solutions through innovative technologies, including digital workplace, cloud, and infrastructure. As a strategic AWS partner, they help businesses seamlessly transition and optimize their cloud environments. transACT is one of the few global partners that have achieved a combination of storage, migration, and data analytics competencies. With a comprehensive suite of services and a team of certified experts, they empower organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud, driving efficiency, scalability, and business growth.

“transACT brings Presidio a seasoned team with expertise in cloud and digital transformation and increases our ability to deliver high-impact technology solutions to our clients around the world,” said Bob Cagnazzi, chief executive officer at Presidio. “Together, we will accelerate innovation and drive strategic outcomes for our clients in the UK and beyond.”

The acquisition expands and creates a more robust digital platform in the region, adding transACT’s UK-based sales team and a local delivery model with a digital-first approach. This positions Presidio to better support global clients and complements transACT’s model by providing their mid-market, enterprise, and multinational customers with Presidio’s full portfolio of strategic offerings, consisting of foundational IT, cloud services, managed services, networking, and data center solutions.

"transACT and Presidio shared a vision for innovation and customer success when combined with Presidio’s scale, portfolio and capabilities will have meaningful impact,” said Gavin Kilpatrick, founder and sales leader, transACT.

"As part of Presidio, we gain a broader global presence and add deep technical expertise to serve our clients in new and impactful ways. Together, we’re creating a stronger platform for transformation that empowers organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and unlock greater value from their technology investments,” added Chris Leigh, founder and operations leader, transACT.

