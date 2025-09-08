Vivos Inc. Demonstrates Precision in Precision Radionuclide Therapy

Kennewick, WA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) announced new data demonstrating the exceptional precision of its proprietary Precision Radionuclide Therapy (RadioGel® for human therapies and IsoPet® for veterinary applications)

Advancing Targeted Cancer Therapies

The therapeutic ratio is the amount of radiation delivered to a tumor compared to surrounding healthy tissue and is a critical measure of treatment precision. A high therapeutic ratio minimizes collateral damage while maximizing tumor destruction.

The high therapeutic ratio achieved in clinical studies with RadioGel®, was a key factor in the technology receiving FDA Breakthrough Device designation. This ratio was initially validated through rigorous health physics calculations performed by internationally respected physicists.

Now, the company has supporting data from our animal health division and human trial data that confirms these calculations.

Veterinary Success:

Dr. Ben Buchanan of Brazos Valley Equine Hospital in Navasota, Texas, successfully treated Ocular Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC) in multiple horses. Treatments included injections directly into eyelid tumors and even onto the cornea, with no damage to surrounding eye tissue and no reported adverse effects.

Human Clinical Data:

In the international human trial, cancerous lymph nodes near critical structures, including the trachea and carotid artery, were treated effectively. At 90 days post-treatment, these tumors were undetectable by imaging. No measurable damage or reported adverse effects were observed. Analysis of CT/PET scans confirmed no radiation uptake by surrounding critical structures or adjacent areas of the neck.

A Unique Capability for Treating Challenging Tumors

“These demonstrations give us confidence that RadioGel® and IsoPet® have the potential to treat tumors located near vital organs, which is a capability that sets them apart and can significantly expand the size of the addressable market,” said Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D., President & CEO of Vivos Inc.

“Vivos will continue to expand and strengthen our data through domestic animal therapies and international human clinical trials.”

RadioGel® is not FDA-approved for commercial use in the United States at this time. The human clinical data cited in this release comes from an international clinical trial conducted under U.S. regulatory standards.

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. is dedicated to advancing innovative, targeted cancer therapies through its patented radionuclide delivery platforms, RadioGel® and IsoPet®.

The company has trademarked the term Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ to describe this targeted treatment approach.

To learn more, visit www.VivosInc.com.

Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.

Email: MKorenko@RadioGel.com

