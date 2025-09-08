Pulsar Helium Inc to Present at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference September 11th

CASCAIS, Portugal, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc (OTCQB:PSRHF), based in Canada, focused on Primary Helium exploration and production, today announced that Thomas Abraham-James, CEO & President, will present live at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 11th, 2025.

DATE: September 11th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Pulsar Helium

The world needs more helium. Pulsar is well positioned to deliver it.

Company Overview

Ticker: TSXV: PLSR | AIM: PLSR | OTCQB: PSRHF

Jurisdictions: United States (Minnesota - Topaz Project) | Greenland (Tunu Project)

Focus: Exploration & production of primary helium in stable jurisdictions.

Helium Grades Discovered: Up to 14.5% helium at the Topaz Project - among the highest globally (>0.3% is considered potentially economic.)

Management Ownership: ~37% of issued share capital held by insiders - aligned with investor Success.

Strategic Highlights

First-Mover Advantage in two high-potential helium districts (USA & Greenland).

Topaz Project (Minnesota) now one of North America’s most promising new helium discoveries.

Agreement with Chart Industries to fast-track processing plant development.

Legislative Tailwinds: The state of Minnesota passed new helium legislation in May 2024, paving the way for exploration/production and leasing state lands.

CO₂ potential: A potential byproduct and value-add, utilizing carbon capture technology.





