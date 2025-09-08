VivoPower’s Tembo to Accept Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin for Payments

Tembo operates globally across markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company") announced today that its electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV (“Tembo”), is accepting payments from customers and partners in RLUSD, the stablecoin established by Ripple Labs (“Ripple”).

As a business that operates globally across developed as well as developing nations, Tembo has been seeking practical solutions to real-life challenges that affect conventional international wire transfers, including lead time and high transaction costs. This is particularly pronounced for partners and customers in developing markets.

With RLUSD, it is possible for international wire transfers to be effectuated almost instantaneously and at a fraction of the cost of conventional wire transfers. Furthermore, given that RLUSD is pegged 1:1 against the U.S. dollar and is fully backed by USD deposits, short-term U.S. treasuries, and other cash equivalents, it provides the capital stability that non-stablecoin digital assets cannot offer.

What is RLUSD?

RLUSD is a stablecoin issued by Ripple Labs, designed for real-world payments. It is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and is fully backed by USD deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and other cash equivalents. It is built to meet institutional standards for compliance, transparency, and security. RLUSD is issued natively on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. This allows for near-instant, low-cost settlements, supporting Ripple’s mission to enable seamless cross-border value transfer.

RLUSD’s coin market capitalization has increased 10-fold since the start of the calendar year 2025, with increasing adoption around the world.

Strategic Rationale

Accepting RLUSD will help VivoPower:

Improve Efficiency: Speed up transactions, especially for international customers and partners.

Reduce Costs: Lower fees and delays associated with traditional banking channels and fiat currency.

Support Innovation: Promote the adoption of enterprise-ready digital assets that meet strict compliance and audit standards.

Expand Treasury Options: Broaden the Company’s digital asset and decentralized finance (DeFi) strategy.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets, including via Ripple Labs equity as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

About Tembo

Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are a 100% electric solution for ruggedized and/or customized applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defense, police, construction, infrastructure, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners, helping to perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximize return on assets, meet ESG goals, and seeks to further the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed B Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

