Trailblazing Women at Redwood Logistics Earn Top Industry Recognition

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today celebrates two of its top leaders being recognized with prestigious industry awards, further cementing Redwood’s role in championing women’s leadership across the global supply chain.

Erin Atherton, Executive Vice President of Managed Services, has been named a Trailblazer in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award. Known for her innovative leadership and deep commitment to customer success, Atherton is being recognized for driving transformation and visibility across Redwood’s managed services portfolio.

“This year’s WIL series has been especially meaningful,” said Erin Atherton. “To be recognized alongside such inspiring peers and to see Redwood women consistently rise to the top is a testament to what’s possible when a company truly invests in its people.”

Jessica Solís, Director of Mexico Operations with Redwood Mexico, has been honored as one of the Top 100 Women in Logistics MX by T21, Mexico’s leading logistics media outlet. Solís has played a key role in Redwood’s cross-border growth, fostering collaboration between U.S. and Mexican supply chain stakeholders and advancing inclusive leadership within the region.

“At Redwood, leadership goes beyond strategy; it’s about fostering community, mentoring future leaders, and creating space for diverse voices at the table," said Jessica Solís. “I encourage those passionate about developing a more inclusive future for logistics to join Redwood at their final Women in Logistics series.”

The recognitions come just as Redwood prepares for the final event in its 8th annual Women in Logistics (WIL) series, set to take place on October 1 at the company’s Chicago headquarters. The WIL series, which spans Monterrey, Orlando, and Chicago, brings together professionals and thought leaders to spotlight the impact of women across the supply chain. This final session will build on the momentum created by Redwood’s award-winning leaders and focus on the future of inclusive leadership within the industry.

“These awards are more than individual achievements; they reflect Redwood’s culture of empowering women to lead, innovate and shape the future of logistics,” said Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood Logistics. “Erin and Jessica embody what leadership in this industry should look like: strategic, resilient, and inclusive.”

Additional details about the Chicago WIL event, including speakers and agenda, can be found here . Redwood invites industry professionals to join in celebrating the women who are shaping the next era of logistics.

