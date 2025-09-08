Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Appoints Lexi Burns as Chief People Officer

Experiential Restaurant Franchisor Leans into Synergies with Twin Peaks Veteran Taking on Human Resources and Organizational Development Responsibilities for Sister Chain, Smokey Bones

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (“Twin Hospitality”) (Nasdaq: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones, today announces the appointment of Lexi Burns as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. With over 25 years of human resources and organizational development experience, Lexi will now, in addition to Twin Peaks, assume human resources and organizational development responsibilities for sister brand, Smokey Bones.

Since joining Twin Peaks in 2010, when it operated just 13 locations, Lexi has played an integral role in its growth to 114 units, spearheading operating systems, training programs, and a new store opening curriculum. Known for her cross-functional execution with operations, rigorous training design, and practical change management that supports consistent guest experiences and unit-level results, Lexi will bring her wealth of knowledge to elevate the Smokey Bones brand.

“Lexi has helped shape our culture and our systems from the ground up,” said Kim Boerema, CEO of Twin Hospitality Group. “She connects people, training, and performance in a way that delivers results. I’m excited to see the impact she will have on both Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones in her new role and the new synergies that will emerge.”

“From establishing programs from the outset to being a part of the company going public earlier this year, it has been an incredible 15 years with the Twin Peaks brand,” said Lexi Burns, Chief People Officer of Twin Hospitality Group. “As I step into this new role, I look forward to strengthening connections across both Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones and developing systems that drive measurable results.”

About Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates and franchises specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Twin Peaks, known as the ultimate sports lodge, is an award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand with 114 locations across 27 states and Mexico and is known for its made-from-scratch food, 29-degree draft beer, innovative cocktail program and sports on wall-to-wall televisions. Smokey Bones is a full-service, meat-centric restaurant brand and concept with 51 locations, across 16 states specializing in ribs and a variety of other slow-smoked, fire-grilled and seared meats, along with a full bar. For more information, please visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

