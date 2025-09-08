DP World’s Brittany Caskey and Patricia Baez Recognized With 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces that Brittany Caskey and Patricia Baez have been recognized by the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award. Caskey was named the overall winner in the Trailblazers category, while Baez was recognized as a recipient in the Workforce Innovator category.

Presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, this award honors female supply chain leaders whose mentorship, accomplishments, and leadership establish a strong foundation for women at all levels of the supply chain.

As Chief Commercial Officer – Logistics for the Americas, Brittany Caskey leads the company’s commercial strategy across freight forwarding, contract logistics, and value-added supply chain services. She oversees the company’s efforts to expand its logistics footprint in North and South America, strengthen customer relationships, and deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions that connect businesses to global markets. Caskey’s leadership plays a key role in driving innovation and supporting DP World’s long-term growth strategy in the region; she was recently accepted onto the Forbes Business Council.

Patricia Baez serves as Senior Vice President – People for the Americas, guiding DP World’s human capital strategy across 12 countries. She oversees people operations, talent acquisition, learning and development, and employee engagement initiatives, ensuring the company fosters a supportive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace. Under her leadership, DP World has advanced programs that strengthen leadership pipelines, enhance career development, and promote diversity and belonging throughout the organization.

Brian Enright, CEO and Managing Director of DP World in the Americas, said: “Brittany and Patricia exemplify the leadership, expertise, and collaborative spirit that make DP World a compelling place to build a career. Brittany’s ability to drive growth and innovation in logistics, paired with Patricia’s vision for developing people and strengthening culture, reflects the best of who we are as an organization. Their impact extends beyond their immediate teams – they help set the standard for how we support our customers, empower our employees, and build a stronger, more resilient future for global trade. Recognitions like this reinforce our mission to reimagine supply chains and make trade flow.”

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum, said: “Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams. In correlation with the theme of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they’re strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s winners.”

DP World, recognized globally for its innovative logistics and commitment to operational excellence, places significant emphasis on empowering its diverse and talented workforce. Through career development training, mentoring, and wellbeing initiatives, the company provides meaningful career opportunities, fosters an inclusive environment, and nurtures the personal and professional growth of its employees.

The company recently earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ across eight countries in the Americas, with 84% of DP World employees rating the company a “great place to work,” and 89% expressing pride in contributing to DP World’s mission.

View the full list of winners on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place November 18-20, 2025, in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

