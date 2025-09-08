Michael Roseman Joins SEDA as FCM Risk Management Expert Witness

New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Michael Roseman joined the firm as Senior Advisor.

“Michael brings detailed first-hand knowledge of the operations and risk management of FCMs to our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Michael Roseman is an accomplished risk management expert with broad experience implementing, strengthening, and leading risk management across global financial institutions, including broker-dealers and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs). Michael has extensive know-how in coordinating, establishing, and implementing “best-practice” risk management strategies, policies, infrastructure, processes, and controls to effectively monitor and govern risks, fully support business objectives, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Mr. Roseman presently provides strategic risk management advisory services to senior management, boards, and other stakeholders in accordance with business needs, governance goals, and other risk management objectives. Michael previously operated as an interim CRO and strategic risk advisor at Daiwa Capital Markets America.

In 2008, he joined MF Global as Chief Risk Officer after an unauthorized trading incident led to a significant loss. Tasked with overhauling the company’s risk management framework, he worked closely with the executive team and board to implement recommendations, including enhancing risk systems, improving 24-hour global monitoring, and strengthening governance. Notably, he introduced a risk appetite framework aligned with the company's strategic goals, enhancing transparency and accountability. Reporting to the CEO, Mr. Roseman was a Member of MF Global’s Executive Management, Chair of the Enterprise Risk Committee, and a Participant/Member of the Corporate and Subsidiary Boards.

Before joining MF Global, Mr. Roseman served as Chief Risk Officer for the Americas at Newedge (formerly Fimat). He joined Newedge in 2004 where he oversaw all aspects of risk management related to the Americas brokerage business. Before his position at Newedge, Mr. Roseman was Head of US Risk Oversight at Bank of Montreal for all trading, underwriting and investment activities in the United States from 2001 to 2004. He also held several positions at Sanwa Financial Products from 1994 to 2001 as Global Head of Market Risk, Options Trader, and Asset Liability Manager.

He holds an MBA in Finance from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.