AL Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Air Lease Corporation to Institutional Investors

MONSEY, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the sale of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (“Air Lease”) for $65.00 per share in cash to a new holding company based in Dublin, Ireland, whose shares are held by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, and investment vehicles affiliated with Apollo managed funds (“Apollo”) and Brookfield.

The sale price is well below the target price of $72.00 per share set on August 6, 2025, by Wall Street analyst Jamie Baker of J.P. Morgan.

Additionally, as further detailed below, at least two investors have expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha.

If you remain an Air Lease shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/air-lease-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On September 2, 2025, Air Lease announced that it had agreed to be sold for $65.00 per share in cash to a new holding company based in Dublin, Ireland, whose shares are held by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, and investment vehicles affiliated with Apollo managed funds (“Apollo”) and Brookfield.

The sale price is well below the target price of $72.00 per share set on August 6, 2025, by Wall Street analyst Jamie Baker of J.P. Morgan.

Additionally, one Air Lease investor opined on SeekingAlpha that the premium was too low. Another Air Lease investor agreed, asserting that management had agreed to sell “the entire company at a discount of over 10% less than balance sheet book value,” and concluding that “I always thought the company was easily worth more than book value and I'm disappointed that management apparently doesn't think so.”

“We are investigating whether the Air Lease Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Air Lease shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Air Lease shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com