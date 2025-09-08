Stem Cell Therapy Market Attains USD 4,777.4 Mn Driving at 25.26% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stem cell therapy market size was estimated at USD 490 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach approximately USD 4,777.4 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.26%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for research and development of new and innovative technology, which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America led the global stem cell therapy market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By therapy type, the allogeneic stem cell therapies segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By therapy type, the autologous stem cell therapies segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By therapeutic application, the oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By therapeutic application, the musculoskeletal disorders segment is estimated to show lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Stem cell therapy (SCT) is a form of regenerative medicine aimed at treating or preventing diseases. It involves manipulating stem cells to create various cell types such as blood, bone, muscle, heart, and nerve cells. The main types of stem cells include embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and tissue-specific stem cells.

As of 2024, only tissue-specific hematopoietic stem cells have FDA approval. SCT is utilized to treat numerous chronic conditions like leukemia, Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, anemia, immunodeficiencies, and inherited metabolic disorders. The rising incidence of chronic and rare genetic disorders boosts the demand for SCT and organ transplants, as SCT can help eliminate the need for anti-rejection drugs post-transplant.

Increased investments and supportive government policies encourage the use of stem cells for therapeutic purposes. The launch of new products and supportive regulatory environments fosters the development of innovative SCT therapies. Moreover, advances in technology are transforming the field of SCT.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Stem Cell Therapy Market?

The stem cell therapy market is driven primarily by the rising occurrence of chronic diseases, substantial investments in research and development, technological progress in stem cell treatments, and a focus on regenerative and personalized medicine. Additional factors such as the launch of new products, expanded clinical trials, and partnerships between research institutions and companies further boost market growth by speeding up the development and adoption of these innovative therapies.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Stem Cell Therapy Market?

Product Innovation

Focus on the development of advanced manufacturing techniques and optimized delivery methods for creating more effective and targeted therapies to fuel the growth.



Allogeneic Therapies

The growing demand for stem cell therapies fuels the growth.



Strategic Partnerships

The collaborations with leading organizations and the development of innovative and advanced products and technologies boost the growth of the market.



Advancement In Technology

The technological advancements, like the development of precision efficiency and safety of cell therapies, increase the demand.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Stem Cell Therapy Market?

The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the high costs due to limited access for potential patients and, lack of insurance coverage. The other key challenges are the regulatory hurdles, ethical debates, unproven clinics, and biological and manufacturing challenges, which limit the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Stem Cell Therapy Market in 2024?

North America dominated the stem cell therapy market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the rising funding and investments in research and development due to growing fuels the growth. The other key factors are technological advancements for improving manufacturing, research, and preservation, which boost the growth of the market in the region. The regulatory support from the US FDA and the growing development of healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada contribute to the insurance coverage, increase accessibility, and growth. Key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, and Pluristem Therapeutics also play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of eth market.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Stem Cell Therapy Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific has seen significant growth in the stem cell therapy market in the forecasted period. The growth of the market is driven by government initiatives, findings for research findings, technological advancements, and untapped opportunities, which fuel the growth of the market in the region. The key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, and Takara Bio Inc. also play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

Segmental Insights

By Therapy Type,

Which Therapy Type Segment Dominated The Stem Cell Therapy Market In 2024?

The allogeneic stem cell therapies segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Allogeneic stem cell therapies involve using stem cells sourced from a donor and are widely applied in treating genetic disorders, cancers, and immune-related conditions. In the stem cell therapy market, this approach offers standardized treatment options and is backed by strong research pipelines and clinical trials. Their scalability and availability make them an attractive choice particularly in oncology, where replacing or repairing damaged cells is critical for improving patient outcomes.

The autologous stem cell therapies segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the stem cell therapy market over the forecast period. Autologous stem cell therapies utilize a patient’s own stem cells, reducing risks of immune rejection and complications. These therapies are increasingly applied in regenerative medicine, including orthopedic, neurological, and cardiac applications. Within the stem cell therapy market, autologous treatments are gaining popularity due to their personalized approach and safety profile. Advances in harvesting and culturing technologies are supporting their growth, with oncology remaining a key area of therapeutic application.

By Therapeutic Application,

How Did the Oncology Segment Dominated The Stem Cell Therapy Market In 2024?

The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Oncology is a leading application segment in the stem cell therapy market, with therapies being developed to target cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Stem cells are used to regenerate healthy blood cells after chemotherapy or radiation and to enhance immune system function. Continued clinical advancements and approvals are expanding oncology-focused stem cell therapies, highlighting their role in offering innovative and life-saving treatment options for cancer patients.

The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to experience significant growth in the stem cell therapy market during the forecast period, mainly due to its therapeutic applications. Stem cells are utilized for tissue engineering and regenerative purposes in treating musculoskeletal conditions. The increasing incidence and prevalence of these disorders drive the advancement of stem cell therapies. Numerous studies have explored the role of stem cells in sports medicine, especially in muscle recovery, meniscal tear repair, and ligament injury treatment. In 2023, approximately 3.7 million individuals sought emergency care for sports and recreational injuries.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, researchers from Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, India, developed stem cell therapy to flush out the dengue virus and rescue liver cells from further damage to treat dengue. The stem cells were extracted from bone marrow and injected into dengue-infected mice. The researchers aim to conduct human clinical trials.

In November 2024, researchers from UC Davis Health proved the therapeutic potential of CD34+ stem cells for retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The phase 1 clinical trial demonstrated positive outcomes, with four out of seven patients showing measurable improvements in vision.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Key Players

Abeona Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Astellas Pharma

Athersys

Audion Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Caribou Biosciences

Gamida Cell, Inc.

IPS Heart

Novo Nordisk

Pluristem Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapy Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapies

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies

Autologous Stem Cell Therapies

BM, Blood, & Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells

Adipose-derived Cells

Others



By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





